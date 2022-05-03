Cardi B Dazzles in Versace at the 2022 Met Gala: 'This Is What I Wanted to Give'

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals

Shutterstock

Cardi B made quite the statement at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala on Monday night.

The "Up" rapper, 29, arrived on the red carpet in a glittery gold Versace gown featuring gold chains throughout her dress, around her neck and on her arms for this year's "Gilded Glamour" theme.

"This is what I wanted to give," said Cardi of her head-to-toe gold look. "I wanted to give woman and Donatella [Versace] brings that woman."

Cardi — who gave birth to her second child, son Wave Set, in September — continued, "No lipo surgery could bring this body that my son gave me .... It's giving, it's giving, it's giving."

She said she was "feeling spectacular" as she thanked Versace and wished the designer a happy 67th birthday.

"I feel like a lot of fans don't get the theme because they think 'Gilded' is supposed to be like an era, but gilded is gold, it's regal, it can be any era. I love it," Cardi continued.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

cardi b

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala

"This is one of the most speculator dresses Versace did," the designer said. "The chains embroidered, the jewelry ... she's so brave to wear it because it's so heavy. But look at her body, she's insane. Only her, she can wear it."

RELATED: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

Prior to Monday, Cardi's last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019, when she wore a full-body custom oxblood Thom Browne gown that featured a train that extended outward in concentric circles for about 10 feet.

According to Vogue, the gown, which was made from tulle and silk organza filled with down, took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create and is embellished with 30,000 feathers.

RELATED VIDEO: Look Back at Some of the Best Looks from the Met Gala Years Past

Story continues

She made the look complete with a beaded headpiece that Browne made in collaboration with Stephen Jones.

"I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman's body, and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty," Browne told Vogue.

RELATED: The Met Gala Co-Chairs Through the Years

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala

Cardi B attended her very first Met Gala in 2018, showing off her baby bump just months before she and husband Offset, 30, welcomed 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

She made a grand entrance alongside Moschino designer Jeremy Scott (in a matching getup!) wearing a jeweled crown with spindles and a gown with a high collar, long-sleeves and gloves all covered in intricate beading inspired by tapestries and embroideries from ecclesiastic vestments. She accentuated her baby bump in the form-fitting design and made a statement as she walked the steps with her ballgown skirt cascading behind her.