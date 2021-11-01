Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Slay in Matching Witch Costumes on Halloween: 'We Put a Spell on You'
Cardi B/Instagram
Double, double toil and trouble!
Cardi B and her adorable 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari slayed Halloween on Sunday in identical wicked witch costumes designed by Garo Sparo.
The 29-year-old "Up" rapper shared a series of showstopping snaps of the two twinning in the glamorous, floor-length dresses paired with matching gloves.
The mother-daughter duo complemented their costumes with long capes and signature pointy hats and broomsticks. The pair also went all out with similar dark makeup looks.
RELATED: See All of the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2021
Cardi captioned the cute post, "WE PUT A SPELL ON YOU AND NOW YOU'RE OURS, 🧙♀️ 🎃🦇 …Thank [sic] @garosparo for our dresses."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Fans were even treated to a behind-the-scenes peek at Kulture's sweet photo shoot. The toddler, whose dad is Migos rapper Offset, struck a slew of fierce poses for the camera.
The "Clout" artist responded to the adorable array of snaps of his wife and daughter with a trio of red heart emojis. British makeup icon Pat McGrath also commented: "BEEYONDDDDD!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
RELATED: Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Son Jackson, 4, and Daughter Lilah, 23 Months, in Halloween Costumes
Earlier on Sunday, Cardi posted another spine-chilling Halloween look when she pulled out all the stops to put her own spin on the Addams family matriarch, Morticia.
RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Tries... Facing Her Fears
She posed in a sheer, web-like black number, with a blood-red lip, smoky eyes, and slicked-down, black hair.
"MORTICIA ADDAMS…..Dress @nataliafedner," she captioned the post.