Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Slay in Matching Witch Costumes on Halloween: 'We Put a Spell on You'

Double, double toil and trouble!

Cardi B and her adorable 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari slayed Halloween on Sunday in identical wicked witch costumes designed by Garo Sparo.

The 29-year-old "Up" rapper shared a series of showstopping snaps of the two twinning in the glamorous, floor-length dresses paired with matching gloves.

The mother-daughter duo complemented their costumes with long capes and signature pointy hats and broomsticks. The pair also went all out with similar dark makeup looks.

Cardi captioned the cute post, "WE PUT A SPELL ON YOU AND NOW YOU'RE OURS, 🧙‍♀️ 🎃🦇 …Thank [sic] @garosparo for our dresses."

Fans were even treated to a behind-the-scenes peek at Kulture's sweet photo shoot. The toddler, whose dad is Migos rapper Offset, struck a slew of fierce poses for the camera.

The "Clout" artist responded to the adorable array of snaps of his wife and daughter with a trio of red heart emojis. British makeup icon Pat McGrath also commented: "BEEYONDDDDD!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Earlier on Sunday, Cardi posted another spine-chilling Halloween look when she pulled out all the stops to put her own spin on the Addams family matriarch, Morticia.

She posed in a sheer, web-like black number, with a blood-red lip, smoky eyes, and slicked-down, black hair.

"MORTICIA ADDAMS…..Dress @nataliafedner," she captioned the post.