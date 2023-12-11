Cardi B confirms split from husband Offset: 'I've been single for a minute now'

The rappers wed in 2017 and share two children.

Cardi B and husband Offset have split up.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 31, confirmed that she is no longer with the Migos artist, 31, in an Instagram Live stream over weekend, stating that she's been "single for a minute now." Cardi appeared to be addressing allegations that Offset had been unfaithful to her (which he has denied).

"When it comes to today's events, I don't think it's true," Cardi said during the livestream, video of which has been circulating on social media. "I don't care to find out because I've been single for a minute now. I just don't know how to tell the world, but I feel like today has been a sign."

She added, "The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now."



Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images Cardi B and Offset

Representatives for Cardi B and Offset didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

Cardi also told fans she's ready for a new beginning post-separation. "I want to start 2024 fresh, open," the Grammy-winning "WAP" artist said. "I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. I'm excited."

Cardi and Offset wed in 2017 and had been in an on-again, off-again relationship. They share two children: daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to three other children from previously relationships.



Cardi B announced she is now single via Instagram live https://t.co/DdCjfDKXrv — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) December 11, 2023

Cardi previously filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, but called off the case a few months later.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.