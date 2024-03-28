Cardi B Champions Cutouts in Nicolas Jebran Little Black Dress for The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Stylists Dinner With Kollin Carter

Cardi B put a sultry spin on the little black dress while attending The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Stylists dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The party celebrated the publication’s latest issue, which lists the entertainment industry’s top 25 stylists.

Cardi B and Kollin Carter attend The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Stylists dinner on March 27 in Los Angeles.

Accompanied by her stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi B attended the event in a black Nicolas Jebran midi dress featuring bodice cutouts and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with sheer tights, pumps and a bedazzled clutch.

More from WWD

The rapper wore her dark tresses in an updo, while her makeup consisted of icy blue contacts, coral blush and brown lip liner.

Carter and Cardi B have been working together since 2017. The Hollywood Reporter cited the rapper’s black-and-white look at the 2023 Met Gala as a highlight. Cardi B arrived in a custom Chenpeng Studio gown featuring latex camellia appliqués and a quilted skirt — clear nods to the gala’s honoree, Karl Lagerfeld.

“Karl Lagerfeld was such a force, so I wanted to pay tribute to him but also incorporate elements of Chanel, one of Cardi’s favorite houses,” Carter told The Hollywood Reporter.

Cardi B attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Stylists dinner on March 27 in Los Angeles.

Cardi B also opened up about the challenges she and Karter have faced in the fashion industry.

“There are so many obstacles against us,” the rapper added. “For example, this body is not meant for a size 2.…It was not easy, but we make it look easy. Our door was closed many times, but we’re here because we do it well.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Power Stylists issue names the entertainment industry’s top 25 celebrity stylists. This year’s picks included Jason Bolden for his work with Nicole Kidman and Michael B. Jordan, as well as Molly Dickson, whose clients include Sydney Sweeney and Lana Del Rey.

Story continues

Launch Gallery: THR's Power Stylists of 2024: Cardi B, Demi Moore, Hunter Schafer and More

Best of WWD