Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk Features on "Hot Sh*t"

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: Cardi B performs during 2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 12, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The time has finally come: Cardi B is back to releasing new music. For the first time in over a year, the "Up" rapper released her newest solo single, "Hot Sh*t," on July 1 with features from Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Cardi B announced the Tay Keith-produced single's arrival via Instagram on June 26 with a cinematic visual of her overlooking New York City in a superhero-style outfit; the words "Coming soon, Cardi B, July 1" ran across the screen in neon orange letters. The following day, she shared the "Hot Sh*t" cover art on Instagram and also confirmed West and Durk's guest spots.

During an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe - released on June 30 - Cardi B shared what it was like working with West on the new song, noting that she received his verse a couple months ago when he was "all over the media." "I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West. I learned so much about him and he's such an amazing, sweet person," she said. "I've been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real . . . him."

"Hot Sh*t" arrives ahead of Cardi B's long-awaited follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut, "Invasion of Privacy." Cardi's sophomore album will be her first album release in over four years.

In an April 2021 XXL interview, Cardi B discussed the process of recording her new album. "I feel like at this point, it's like a timeline that I created," she told the outlet of the album's release schedule. "Because last year, I was like, I gotta put out my album this year. But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album."

Over the last year, Cardi B has welcomed her son, Wave Set Cephus, and hopped on two big singles - Kay Flock's drill anthem "Shake It" and Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love" remix. Now, fans can't wait to hear what else she has up her sleeve for her own catalog.

Listen to "Hot Sh*t" ahead.