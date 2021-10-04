Cardano-based Project Ravendex Releases The First Look Demo Of Their Decentralized Exchange, To Start Its Private Sale On October 5th, 2021

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the Decentralized Market, one of the ways that a new project can raise funds to support its vision and activities is raising funds through an Initial Token Offering.



Ravendex Labs has released the first look at their Platform’s Demo which you can View Here.





Ravendex’s token sale potential for investors



With Ravendex Fully launched, Users can swap their Cardano tokens for profits, paying a fee to use this service. In turn, liquidity providers will be rewarded for contributing their assets to the liquidity pool.

Furthermore, RavenDex supports Cardano ADA users with asset price displays, price feed transactions, and wallets. It also offers secure transactions with low fees to make DeFi more accessible to crypto enthusiasts.

The $RAVE Token

$RAVE is a Cardano Native token deployed on the Cardano Network. Rave has a total supply of 1 Billion tokens, with the token, you will be granted the ability to interact with the Cardano network, staking and giving liquidity and endorsements to Cardano Projects.

How To Buy $RAVE Token?

The first phase of the Rave Token sale will kickstart with the first being the Private Sale to early adopters and it will commence on October 5th, 2021. It can be joined through https://sale.ravendex.io/

The public sale will come in Five phases with 100 Million $RAVE tokens to be made available for sale at a rate of $0.005 per token.

In the seed phase, 200,000,000 RAVE tokens will be made available for sale at $0.006 each token.

Further details on how to join the presale can be found on the Medium: https://ravendex.medium.com/rave-private-sale-to-early-adopters-going-live-in-few-hours-b50ba0820dc7

RavenDex platform aims to grow into fully decentralized Autonomous Organization where the massive Cardano community can come together to vote on viable projects.

About Ravendex

Ravendex is a project on the cardano ecosystem aiming to solve two main issues by being the one-stop DeFi hub on Cardano focusing primarily on two main features that will create value for projects building on the Cardano ecosystem.

Story continues

RavenDex is built on the Cardano blockchain to guarantee seamless cross-border transactions with low fees. The team at RavenDex intends to move the Cardano ecosystem to the next level.

The RavenDex Cross Chain Exchange and Swap protocol also guarantees increased Liquidity and Trading Volume on the platform and ease cross chain transactions.

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ravendexlabs

Telegram: http://t.me/ravendexlabs

Github: https://github.com/Ravendexlabs

Media contact

Company: Ravendex Labs

Contact Name: Raven

E-mail: hello@ravendex.io

Location: Dublin

Website: https://ravendex.io/



