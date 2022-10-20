Carboxylic Acid Market to Reach US$ 26.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wide range of applications in F&B and life sciences industries steering revenue growth in carboxylic acid market; manufacturers harnessing advanced extractive fermentation technologies for production of industrially important carboxylic acids, such as industrial cleaning applications

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Several carboxylic acid market manufacturers are reaping steady revenue streams by meeting the demands from multiple industries such as animal feed, food & beverages, flavors and fragrance, and life sciences. Utilization of various carboxylic acid in industrial and household cleaning products particularly of formic acid is propelling abundant demand of carboxylic acid market. The carboxylic acid market is projected to advance at CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021 – 2031.

The global market study on carboxylic acid found manufacturers are tapping into enormous demand prevalent in animal feed additives and preservation mixes. Of note, formic acid products have witnessed massive commercialization over the years. Massive demand for carboxylic acids in food & beverages industry is likely to generate sizable lucrative opportunities for firms in the carboxylic acid market.

Request Sample Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1158

Over the past several years, firms have considerably benefitted from the advancements in extractive fermentation processes used for the production of carboxylic acids. Of note, the study observed that these processes have enabled manufacturers to produce carboxylic acids at low cost, thus expanding the scope of higher profit margins.

Key Findings of Carboxylic Acid Market

  • Abundant Demand in F&B Industry Creates Massive Revenue Streams: Abundant demand for food additives and preservatives is steering tremendous opportunities for firms in the carboxylic acids market to capitalize on. Of note, acetic acid and citric acid are extensively used in the food & beverages industry and has steered sizable revenue streams. Growing demand for apple cider vinegar for its therapeutic benefits, notably in chronic arthritis, has also bolstered the market prospects.

  • Advancements in Extractive Fermentation Technologies Expanding Horizon in Industrial Applications: Players have largely benefitted from introduction of advanced extractive fermentation methods and improvement in technologies. This has helped augment the yield as well reduce the cost of production, thus helping enriching the value chain of players in the carboxylic acid market.

  • Demand for Biomass-Derived Carboxylic Acids Presents Enormous Growth Opportunities: With strides in bio-economy in developed and developing countries, there is need to make commercial use of biowaste streams. In this regard, these waste streams have gained popularity for the production of biochemical, feed, and biomaterials. As a result, industry spending on biomass-derived carboxylic acids has added momentum to the carboxylic acids market.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1158

Carboxylic Acid Market: Key Drivers

  • Strides being made in the food & beverages industry are a key pivot for the expansion of lucrative avenues in the carboxylic acid market. Various types of carboxylic acids are popularly used as additives to meet the requirements of flavor enhancers, preservatives, and taste in the industry.

  • Growing awareness of the need for nutrition feed additives in the livestock industry worldwide is propelling the growth prospects of carboxylic acid market. Additionally, acetic acid and propionic acid are widely used as feed additives for pet food. Thus, rise in spending in animal health and pet care is a broadly driving the commercialization of the products in the market.

Carboxylic Acid Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The Europe carboxylic acid market is witnessing substantial lucrative demand for carboxylic acid to spur strides in bio-based economy. Carboxylic acids are widely being adopted by industry stakeholders to combine those with heterogeneous biowaste to produce sustainable as well low-cost feedstock for the bio-based economy. The trend is expected to continue, and will propel the regional market to stay the course during the next nine years. The growth will be reinforced by EU-funded projects such as CAFIPLA, observed the market analysts.

Carboxylic Acid Market: Competition Landscape

Most key players in carboxylic acid market are keenly expanding the production of carboxylic acids to cater to rising demands in end-use industries.

Some of the key players are Perstorp Holding AB (Perstorp), VVF LLC, VanDeMark Inc., OXEA, Finetech Industry Limited, Alfa Aesar, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Dow, Celanese Corporation, and BASF SE.

Ask References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1158

Carboxylic Acid Market Segmentation

Product

  • Acetic Acid

  • Propionic Acid

  • Butyric Acid

  • Isobutyric Acid

  • Valeric Acid

  • Isovaleric Acid

  • Caproic Acid

End User

  • Food & Beverages

  • Animal Feed

  • Flavors & Fragrances

  • Material Sciences

  • Life Sciences

  • Lubricants

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

