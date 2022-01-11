CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Subsidiary Launches Plastic Upcycling Partner Program for 3D Printing Services and Makerspaces

Carbon Source announces Upcycling Classroom Grant Program for schools and youth organizations

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announces that its Carbon Source subsidiary has launched a Plastic Upcycling Partner Program that will give 3D printer filament purchase discounts to 3D printer services and makerspaces that upcycle waste plastics through Carbon Source. Carbon Source's first Plastic Upcycling Partners will be Seattle Makers (https://SeattleMakers.org) and SnoCo Makerspace (https://SnoCoMakers.org).

According to Market Data Forecast, the global 3D printing filament market size was more than $698 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.96 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 28.3%. 3D printer filaments are made from a variety of thermoplastic materials such as High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET/PETE/PETG) and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA); however, only a small fraction of those filaments is manufactured from recycled plastics. The vast size and acceleration of this market create significant need for proper waste management.

To address this growing market and reduce waste plastics disposed in landfills, Carbon Source will offer its Plastic Upcycling Partners a discount of up to 15% on 3D printer filament products purchased through Carbon Source's online store (www.Carbon-Source.com/Buy-Now). In addition, partners in western Washington will be eligible for free one-day delivery.

"This Plastic Upcycling Partner Program provides incentives that encourage makerspaces and 3D printer services to upcycle their waste plastics and better steward thermoplastic materials," said Lloyd Spencer, chairman and CEO of CarbonMeta Technologies and president of Carbon Source. "This program will improve traceability of Carbon Source's plastic production with its partners, which is the first step toward certifying and tracking waste plastics in a manner that is similar to tracking carbon credits."

Carbon Source is currently marketing recycled 3D printer filaments made from HIPS and PETG, and plans to market 3D printer filaments comprising at least 50% post-consumer PET and PLA. Customers can purchase products with prices ranging from $24.99 to $94.99 from Carbon Source's online store.

Upcycling Classroom Grant Program

Carbon Source also announces its Upcycling Classroom Grant Program, which will encourage students to create new upcycling solutions to help reduce or eliminate waste plastics being disposed in our waterways and landfills, and to foster waste plastic upcycling in their local communities. Grant applications must address environmental problems in their local communities and must involve some form of upcycling plastic waste. Grants awards will be made at the end of each calendar quarter and will range from $500 to $2,500 per application. Eligible schools and youth organizations must be in the United States or in U.S. Territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam and American Samoa.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI), headquartered in Woodinville, Wash., is transitioning into a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products.

For more information about the company, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

About Carbon Source Inc.

Carbon Source Inc. is a wholly owned, U.S.-based subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies. Its focus is on upcycling post-consumer plastic waste into 3D printing filaments to help build a more sustainable future.

For more information about the company, please visit www.Carbon-Source.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

