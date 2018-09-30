Carbone's 3 TD passes help Stony Brook beat Villanova 29-27

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) -- Joe Carbone passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns and Stony Brook rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun Villanova 29-27 in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday.

The Seawolves (4-1, 2-0) trailed 21-0 before Carbone got the offense going - connecting with Julius Wingate for a 15-yard score with 1:51 left in the second quarter. A missed extra point left Stony Brook trailing 21-6 at halftime. It was the first of 29 consecutive points scored by the Seawolves.

Donald Liotine's 3-yard TD run on Stony Brook's first possession of the second half was a portent of things to come. The Seawolves pulled even on a Carbone-to-Julius Wingate 26-yard score and Carbone's 2-point conversion pass to Donavin Washington with 7:06 left in the third quarter. Stony Brook took its first lead of the game on John Haggerty's sack of Zach Bednarczyk in the Wildcats' end zone - picking up a safety when Bednarczyk was flagged for intentional grounding.

Stony Brook appeared to have the game in hand when Carbone connected with Cal Daniels for a 5-yard TD with 4:13 left to play, but Jack Pruban missed the extra point, leaving Villanova within striking distance. Backup quarterback Jack Schetelich completed 5 of 6 passes before he hooked up with Jarrett McClenton for a 25-yard score that capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with 56 seconds left, but the Wildcats 2-point-conversion attempt fell incomplete.