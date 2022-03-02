Carbone Restaurant Group - The growing success story is set to present at the Gravitas Securities Annual Growth Conference

WINNIPEG, MB, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Carbone Restaurant Group (CRG) is pleased to announce it will be a featured presenter at the Gravitas Securities Group Inc. 5th Annual Growth Conference on March 3rd in Vancouver, BC.

"We are both honoured and excited that Gravitas has invited us to present our story at this year's conference and update investors on the tremendous success we've experienced in the past year," says Benjamin Nasberg, Chief Executive Office, CRG. "This conference brings together some of Canada's fastest-growing and innovative companies with savvy, forward-thinking investors keen to grow their portfolios."

In March 2021, CRG was successful in securing a seed round of $2.6M raised through Gravitas Securities, enabling CRG to continue its growth strategy and quickly become a significant game-changer in the foodservice and restaurant industry.

Blair Henderson, Chief Financial Officer and GeoLyn Mantei, Chief Marketing Officer, of CRG will update investors on the company's strategies for continued growth and profitability in both its mission-driven Ghost Kitchen and Quick Service Franchise concepts.

Approaching 12 months from its seed round, CRG's FAST FIRED by Carbone pizza franchises are now operating six locations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan with plans to open 22 additional franchise locations across Canada in the next 24 months. CRG forecasts its total number of franchise partners by the end of 2022 to surpass 50 nationally.

FAST FIRED by Carbone is a ghost kitchen positioned as a quick-service pizza concept offering consumers fresh, authentic, sustainable and tailored-made pizzas, pasta, paninis, and salads for one great price.

CRG creates mission-driven Ghost Kitchen concepts and partners with mission-driven influencers and companies to partner and scale. CRG features eight brands including the phenomenal rise of celebrity-branded ghost kitchens like Mr. Beast Burger. Developed by YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, who boasts almost 200 million subscribers and almost 24 billion views. Mr. Beast Burger is now available in more than 1000 locations across North America including through CRG Ghost Kitchens in Canada.

CRG's portfolio also includes a partnership with celebrity chef and Master Chef winner Seonkyoung Longest with the launch of Seon's Kitchen, offering three new 100% plant-based Asian brands launching in the upcoming weeks in the US and Canada.

CRG has developed a pet-friendly ghost kitchen for dog lovers looking for a convenient way to feed their pups nutrition-packed restaurant quality meals. Good Pup Co - "Human Grade Meals Delivered" is launching its flagship location in San Diego in the coming weeks.

Currently, CRG has ten restaurant partners who quickly signed up following the launch of the ghost kitchen program and anticipate 300 restaurant partners live by the end of the year.

CRG is focused on sustainability, longevity and innovation through all its brands.

CRG's goal is to be the world's largest Mission-driven restaurant group and is open to various strategic partnerships with like-minded groups and individuals to help make a positive impact now, and for the future of food.

About Carbone Restaurant Group

Carbone Restaurant Group (CRG) is an industry-leading restaurant group with a portfolio of various ghost kitchen brands and quick-service franchises. The company utilizes data-driven insights underpinned by rigorous market research to deploy new and innovative restaurant concepts that can scale rapidly with the support of CRG's global network of strategic partners. The company has recently pivoted towards a model that will enable CRG to quickly ramp up its quick service brick and mortar franchises and ghost kitchens while maintaining its focus on quality, customization, and convenience. CRG has a proven and experienced management team with over 40 years of combined experience in business development, marketing, and franchising.

For more information, please visit carbonerestaurantgroup.com.

