Carbone Restaurant Group - The growing success story is set to present at the Gravitas Securities Annual Growth Conference

·3 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Carbone Restaurant Group (CRG) is pleased to announce it will be a featured presenter at the Gravitas Securities Group Inc. 5th Annual Growth Conference on March 3rd in Vancouver, BC.

"We are both honoured and excited that Gravitas has invited us to present our story at this year's conference and update investors on the tremendous success we've experienced in the past year," says Benjamin Nasberg, Chief Executive Office, CRG. "This conference brings together some of Canada's fastest-growing and innovative companies with savvy, forward-thinking investors keen to grow their portfolios."

In March 2021, CRG was successful in securing a seed round of $2.6M raised through Gravitas Securities, enabling CRG to continue its growth strategy and quickly become a significant game-changer in the foodservice and restaurant industry.

Blair Henderson, Chief Financial Officer and GeoLyn Mantei, Chief Marketing Officer, of CRG will update investors on the company's strategies for continued growth and profitability in both its mission-driven Ghost Kitchen and Quick Service Franchise concepts.

Approaching 12 months from its seed round, CRG's FAST FIRED by Carbone pizza franchises are now operating six locations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan with plans to open 22 additional franchise locations across Canada in the next 24 months. CRG forecasts its total number of franchise partners by the end of 2022 to surpass 50 nationally.

FAST FIRED by Carbone is a ghost kitchen positioned as a quick-service pizza concept offering consumers fresh, authentic, sustainable and tailored-made pizzas, pasta, paninis, and salads for one great price.

CRG creates mission-driven Ghost Kitchen concepts and partners with mission-driven influencers and companies to partner and scale. CRG features eight brands including the phenomenal rise of celebrity-branded ghost kitchens like Mr. Beast Burger. Developed by YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, who boasts almost 200 million subscribers and almost 24 billion views. Mr. Beast Burger is now available in more than 1000 locations across North America including through CRG Ghost Kitchens in Canada.

CRG's portfolio also includes a partnership with celebrity chef and Master Chef winner Seonkyoung Longest with the launch of Seon's Kitchen, offering three new 100% plant-based Asian brands launching in the upcoming weeks in the US and Canada.

CRG has developed a pet-friendly ghost kitchen for dog lovers looking for a convenient way to feed their pups nutrition-packed restaurant quality meals. Good Pup Co - "Human Grade Meals Delivered" is launching its flagship location in San Diego in the coming weeks.

Currently, CRG has ten restaurant partners who quickly signed up following the launch of the ghost kitchen program and anticipate 300 restaurant partners live by the end of the year.

CRG is focused on sustainability, longevity and innovation through all its brands.

CRG's goal is to be the world's largest Mission-driven restaurant group and is open to various strategic partnerships with like-minded groups and individuals to help make a positive impact now, and for the future of food.

About Carbone Restaurant Group
Carbone Restaurant Group (CRG) is an industry-leading restaurant group with a portfolio of various ghost kitchen brands and quick-service franchises. The company utilizes data-driven insights underpinned by rigorous market research to deploy new and innovative restaurant concepts that can scale rapidly with the support of CRG's global network of strategic partners. The company has recently pivoted towards a model that will enable CRG to quickly ramp up its quick service brick and mortar franchises and ghost kitchens while maintaining its focus on quality, customization, and convenience. CRG has a proven and experienced management team with over 40 years of combined experience in business development, marketing, and franchising.

For more information, please visit carbonerestaurantgroup.com.

SOURCE Carbone Restaurant Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c4345.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run