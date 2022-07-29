Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market Report 2022-2032

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Forecasts by Resin (Thermosetting, Thermoplastic), by Precursor Type (PAN-based CFRP, Pitch-based CFRP, Rayon-based CFRP), by Manufacturing Process (Prepreg Layup Process, Pultrusion and Winding Process, Wet Lamination and Infusion Process, Press and Injection Process, Other), by End-use Industry (Automotive Industry, Machinery/Equipment Industry, Wind Energy Industry, Aerospace and Defence Industry, Sporting Goods Industry, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis 

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310793/?utm_source=GNW

The Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

CFRP Is a Lightweight Material with Enhanced Strength and a Wide Variety of Applications
 
Carbon fibre reinforced polymers are composite materials that rely on carbon fibre for strength and stiffness, while the polymer provides a cohesive matrix to protect and hold the fibres together, as well as some toughness. Carbon fibres have highly directional properties that distinguish them from the metals most commonly used in these automotive applications. They can be engineered to achieve mass reductions that metals cannot. Because these are synthetically composited materials, their properties and performance can be tailored to the application by varying the strength, length, directionality, and amount of reinforcing fibres, as well as the polymer matrix. The major drivers for the growth of the carbon fibre reinforced polymer market are numerous advantages to incorporating carbon fibre into a polymer, lightweight material with enhanced strength and a wide variety of applications in the future market. On the other hand, factors such as cost of carbon fibre reinforced plastic, easily damageable properties are restraining the growth of this market.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?
 
• How is the carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites market evolving?
 
• What is driving and restraining the carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites market?
 
• How will each carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?
 
• How will the market shares for each carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?
 
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?
 
• Will leading carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
 
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?
 
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
 
• What are the carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites projects for these leading companies?
 
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implications of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
 
• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites market?
 
• Where is the carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
 
• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?
 
• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites market today, and over the next 10 years:
 
• Our 262-page report provides 116 tables and 114 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
 
• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.
 
• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.
 
• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

The report delivers exclusive COVID-19 variations and economic data specific to your market.

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
 
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
 
• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
 
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) composites prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Resin
 
• Thermosetting
 
• Thermoplastic

Market Segment by Precursor Type
 
• PAN-based CFRP
 
• Pitch-based CFRP
 
• Rayon-based CFRP

Market Segment by Manufacturing Process
 
• Prepreg Layup Process
 
• Pultrusion and Winding Process
 
• Wet Lamination and Infusion Process
 
• Press and Injection Process
 
• Other Manufacturing Process

Market Segment by End-Use Industry
 
• Automotive Industry
 
• Machinery/Equipment Industry
 
• Wind Energy Industry
 
• Aerospace and Defense Industry
 
• Sporting Goods Industry
 
• Other End-Use Industry

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:

North America
 
• U.S.
 
• Canada

Europe
 
• Germany
 
• Spain
 
• United Kingdom
 
• France
 
• Italy
 
• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific
 
• China
 
• Japan
 
• India
 
• Australia
 
• South Korea
 
• Rest of Asia Pacific

South America
 
• Brazil
 
• Mexico
 
• Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa
 
• Turkey
 
• Saudi Arabia
 
• South Africa
 
• Rest of Middle East and Africa



p>The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
 
• BASF SE Company
 
• Berry Global Inc
 
• Crow Holdings Inc
 
• Cytex Solvay Group
 
• Formosa Plastics Corporation
 
• Gurit Holding
 
• Hexcel Corporation
 
• Melrose Industries Plc
 
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
 
• Owens-Illinois
 
• Saint Gobain S.A.
 
• SGL Carbon SE
 
• Silgan Holdings Inc.
 
• Sonoco Product Co
 
• WestRock Company

Overall world revenue for Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$20,216 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How will the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market, 2022 to 2032 report help you?
 
In summary, our 262-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for resin, manufacturing process, end-use industry, and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market, 2022 to 2032.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310793/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and