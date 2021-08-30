Trends, opportunities, and forecast in carbon fiber textile market to 2026 by end use industries (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, consumer goods, and others), product (woven textiles, and non-woven textiles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Fiber Textile Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930497/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the carbon fiber textile market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, consumer goods, and others. The global carbon fiber textile market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and high performance composite materials in in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace/defense, and construction industries.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of mass production composite component technologies.. Saertex, Sigmatex, Vectorply, Chomarat, BGF, and others are among the major carbon fiber textile manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global carbon fiber textile market by end use industry, by product, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace and Defense

• Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Others



By Product [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Woven Textiles

• Non-Woven Textiles



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the world

In this market, woven textile and non woven textile are used to manufacture composites parts for various end use industry. The analyst forecasts that woven textile will remain the largest segment due to its wide application area in transportation, aerospace/defense, and wind energy industries. The non-woven textile is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its better drapablity, optimization in component design, and de-lamination resistance.



Within the global carbon fiber textile market, aerospace and defense will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period by value and volume due to wider application area and high performance requirement.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of leading carbon fiber composite component manufacturers.



Some of the global carbon fiber textile manufacturers profiled in this report include are Saertex, Sigmatex, Vectorply, Chomarat, and BGF.



Features of the Global Carbon Fiber Textile Market



• Market Size Estimates: Carbon Fiber Textile market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Carbon Fiber Textile Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Carbon Fiber Textile market size by various segments, such as end use industry, by product, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Carbon Fiber Textile market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, by product, and regions for the global carbon fiber textile market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global carbon fiber textile market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global carbon fiber textile market by end use industry, by product, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global carbon fiber textile market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global carbon fiber textile market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global carbon fiber textile market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global carbon fiber textile market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global carbon fiber textile market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global carbon fiber textile market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global carbon fiber textile market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global carbon fiber textile market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930497/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



