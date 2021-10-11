Carbon dioxide producer hikes prices under deal to keep supplies going amid gas costs spike

Britain's main carbon dioxide producer is to hike its prices under a government-brokered deal to keep supplies to key industries going without taxpayer subsidies.

Ministers stepped in last month after a surge in natural gas prices prompted US-owned CF Industries to shut down fertiliser plants that also make 60% of Britain's CO2 - a key input for sectors from food and drink to nuclear power.

Subsidies were used to persuade CF to restart production but that three-week deal is now coming to an end.

Companies that buy CO2 from CF have now agreed to pay it a price "that will enable it to continue operating while global gas prices remain high, drawing on support from industry and delivering value for money for the taxpayer", the government said.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: "Today's agreement means that critical industries can have confidence in their supplies of CO2 over the coming months without further taxpayer support."