CARBON (CO2) token will be listed in DigiFinex - Crypto Centralized Exchange - on April, 22nd, 2022, embracing the Earth Day.

·5 min read
New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), a diversified holding company currently engaged in PHILUX Global Funds (a group of Luxembourg bank funds) ), the Asia Diamond Exchange project (“ADE”) in Vietnam, mergers and acquisitions and investing in special situations (www.CO2-1-0.io), is pleased to announce that CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP., a subsidiary of the Company, has signed a Listing Agreement with DigiFinex, the Top 10 Volume Crypto Centralized Exchange in the world.

According to the Agreement, CARBON token (symbol: CO2) will be listed in DigiFinex exchange and available for trading on April 22nd 2022. CO2 will be traded together with other 425 listed coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. Currently, CO2 will be paired with USDT.

Apparently, the listing day of April 22nd is the same day as the Earth Day 2022, where Earth Day, also known as International Mother Earth Day, which the main aim is to raise awareness about the growing concerns of overpopulation, loss of biodiversity, and depleting quality of the environment. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest In Our Planet” which expect people to act in a bold way, innovate in a broad way, and implement in an equitable manner. Having CO2 listed in DigiFinex, gives everyone equal opportunity to invest in our planet, with transparent procedures, fast, and hassle free.

Mr. Oscar Or, Chief Commercial Officer of DigiFinex, Ltd, stated: “We are very proud and excited to announce the listing of the CARBON (CO2) project, founded by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP and PHI Group, Inc., which are the global key leaders in the Carbon Credit transition solutions and leveraging with latest blockchain technology and cryptocurrency concepts.

ESG and Climate change are the most important topics in recent days. We are looking forward to the success of the Carbon team in bringing more innovative solutions to improve the health of the Earth and become the most impactful leaders in the industry.”

Mr. Choky YF Simanjuntak, CEO and Founder of CARBON, added: “We are very happy and enthusiastic to be listed in DigiFinex which is the top 10 volume crypto exchange in the world. With a proven exchange systems and strong investor communities (visit by 2.4 million users/ week), we believe it can attract many green investors to the market and participate healing the earth.

Our website https://co2-1-0.io has provided 2 unique modules, i.e. Project Owner module for carbon credits origination, and Carbon Offset module for company/ corporation and individual who wants to offset their carbon footprint. With the CO2 token listed in the DigiFinex will accelerate combating climate change. In general, now we have more effective and efficient way to reach net zero carbon target accordingly.”

About CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP.

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (www.CO2-1-0.io) aims to provide a solution in disruptive new carbon market (voluntary and compliancy market) using blockchain-crypto technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and Six Sigma (6σ) methodology, which will empower the real environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy, energy savings, heat recovery, industrial waste, agriculture, forestry, and many other new technologies), which projects have started in the USA, Vietnam, Indonesia, other ASEAN countries, and worldwide. It has a clear and systematic product development roadmap, and the ultimate milestones of the products. The solution, methodology, and improved TACCC (transparent, accurate, consistent, complete, and comparable) business process originally introduced by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will bring full impact to better environment and life of millions.

CARBON (CO2) is the most environmentally sustainable crypto on earth, developed under BEP-20 (BSC Mainnet) and has passed CertiK audit, which is #1 security audits for blockchain protocols, wallets, DApps, and smart contracts. CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. based in Wyoming, USA, with a fast-growing community named “Carbonian" all over the world.

About DigiFinex Ltd.

Digifinex is a global top 15 Exchange (Ranked by Coingecko) founded in 2017, with Headquarter located in Singapore. DigiFinex is providing more than 400 digital currency trading pairs, credit card to crypto channels and crypto-related products such spot trading, margin trading, crypto fund and loans. With in-house developed security system and multiple fail-safe layers design, DigiFinex is giving customers a bank-graded protection and become the best option for one-stop digital management platform in Global.

About PHI Group

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) (www.philux.eu), and building the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

