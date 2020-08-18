Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market to Reach USD 6.13 Billion by 2027; Rising Partnerships between Companies to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in CCS Market Research Report Are Fluor Corporation (U.S.), ExxonMobil (U.S.), Carbon Engineering Ltd. (Canada), ADNOC Group (UAE), Equinor (Norway), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), Dakota Gasification Company (U.S.), Shell (Netherlands), BP (UK), Chevron (U.S.), Linde (Ireland), Total (France), Aker Solutions (Norway), NRG Energy (U.S.).

Pune, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon capture and sequestration market is set to gain traction from the increasing partnerships between industry giants to commercialize the CCS technology by completing large scale production facilities. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End Use (Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and Dedicated Storage), By Capture Source (Chemicals, Natural Gas Processing, Power Generation, Fertilizers Production, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the CCS market size was USD 1.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.13 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.



The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy. Various companies have halted their operations because of the disruptions in supply chains and complete lockdown measures implemented by the regulatory bodies. The medical institutions are striving to invent a vaccine to cure coronavirus. Our reports would help you in regaining business confidence by selecting the best strategy.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Government Action Plans to Curb Emissions of Greenhouse Gases to Aid Growth

The governments of various countries are introducing stringent action plans to eliminate the problem of carbon emissions and to normalize climate change for a longer period of time. The major driver for the carbon capture and sequestration market growth is the implementation of stern steps for curbing and monitoring the emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) from every power generation facility.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), for instance, mentioned that the global energy-related CO2 emissions was 32.2 gigatonnes (Gt) in 2015. It surged to 33.3 Gt in 2019, thereby exhibiting an increase of up to 3.4% in only 5 years. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to impact the market for CCS severely backed by the halting of operations in various countries.

Segment-

Natural Gas Processing Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Rising Demand for Energy

Based on capture source, the market is divided into chemicals, natural gas processing, fertilizers production, power generation, and others. Out of these, the natural gas processing segment earned 47.3% in terms of CCS market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the presence of high capacity production plants, as well as the increasing demand for energy. In addition to this, the rising production of oil and gas worldwide is further leading to the construction of new processing facilities. It would also contribute to the growth of this segment.





Regional Analysis-

North America to Lead Fueled by Rising Investments in Research & Development Activities

In 2019, North America generated USD 1.30 billion in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to dominate the global market on account of the presence of several high capacity carbon capture and sequestration plants in this region. Coupled with this, the rising number of investments in numerous research & development activities would propel growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to grow considerably owing to the presence of high volume storage locations, mainly across the subsea gas and oil reservoirs in this region.

