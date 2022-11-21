Carbide Tools Market Size Worth USD 15.47 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 5.5% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Carbide Tools market size is projected to grow from USD 10.39 billion in 2021 to USD 15.47 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 5.5% during forecast period

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Carbide Tools Market was USD 10.39 billion in 2021. The global market size is expected to grow from USD 10.65 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 15.47 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2029. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Carbide Tools Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our analysts, increasing adoption of the tools from the manufacturing industry and robust technological advancements are likely to enhance the industry’s growth. Rising demand for tools from the manufacturing sector to propel market progress.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/carbide-tools-market-106914


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

5.5%

2029 Value Projection

USD 15.47 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 10.39 billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Product Type, Coating Type, Configuration, End User, and Region

Growth Drivers

Increasing Technological Advancements in the Tools to Propel Market Progress

Increasing Demand for These Products in Manufacturing Sector to Boost Market Growth.


COVID-19 Impacts:

Halt on Manufacturing Restricted Market Growth During the Pandemic

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions on manufacturing. The alarming spike in COVID infections led to the adoption of stringent restrictions by governments, thereby disrupting the supply chain. Furthermore, the halt on construction and production industries hampered the industry’s growth prospects. Moreover, transport restrictions created a prominent shortage of raw materials. However, the relaxation of lockdown provided remunerative growth opportunities to several manufacturers, thereby enhancing their sales figures. This factor elevated this industry after the pandemic.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/carbide-tools-market-106914


Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization in Developed Countries to Foster Market Growth

Carbide tools are also known as carbide-tipped or cemented carbide cutting tools. They are used in the manufacturing sector due to their efficiency. They are highly durable and tougher than steel. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developed countries are expected to enhance the demand for tools.

Furthermore, manufacturers focus on announcing novel and advanced products to enhance their product offerings. For example, LMT Tools India Pvt Ltd announced their innovative RMC cutter series in April 2020. This product range was developed for their 5-axis CNC machines and offered reduced operational costs and increased productivity. These factors may drive the carbide tools market growth.

However, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hamper this industry’s progress.

Industry Developments:

February 2021- Mitsubishi Materials Corporation acquired 30% shares of carbide tools and cutting tools by Mantoverde Copper Mine to improve its carbide tools product portfolio.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • OSG Corporation (U.S.)

  • Sandvik AB (Sweden)

  • Makita Corporation (Japan)

  • Plansee Group (Ceratizit S.A.) (Luxembourg)

  • Kennametal Inc. (U.S.)

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan)

  • Guhring Ltd (U.K.)

  • Fullerton Tool Company Inc. (U.S.)

  • YG-1 Co Ltd (Japan)

  • Allied Machine & Engineering Corp (U.S.)


Quick Buy - Carbide Tools Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106914


Segments:

Milling Tools Segment to Dominate Owing to its Efficiency and Adoption in Several Sectors

By product type, the market is segmented into drilling tools, milling tools, turning tools, and others. The milling tools segment is expected to dominate the market due to its efficiency and adoption in numerous industries.

Coated Segment to Dominate Backed by Rising Adoption of Coated Tools in Several Sectors

As per coating type, the market is segregated into coated and non-coated. The coated segment is expected to dominate due to the rising adoption of coated tools in aerospace, automotive, and other industries.

Hand-Based Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Demand from Manufacturing Sector

By configuration, the market is bifurcated into hand-based and machine-based. The hand-based segment is expected to lead due to its robust demand from the manufacturing industry.

Automotive Segment to Dominate Backed by Increasing Manufacturing Activities

Based on end-user, the market is classified into automotive, construction, metal fabrication, electronics & electrical, aerospace, and others. The automotive segment is expected to lead due to rising manufacturing activities.

Regionally, the market is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Benefits for Carbide Tools Market:

  • The Carbide Tools market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

  • Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

  • Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

  • The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Carbide Tools market during the forecast period (2022–2029).

  • The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Carbide Tools market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

  • The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/carbide-tools-market-106914


Regional Insights:

Presence of a Robust Infrastructure Industry to Propel Market Progress in Europe

Europe is projected to dominate the carbide tools market share due to the presence of robust infrastructure industry. The market in Europe stood at USD 3.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly during the upcoming years. Furthermore, the presence of several major players in the industry is expected to propel the carbide tools industry.

In Asia Pacific, increasing construction and automotive manufacturers is likely to enhance the demand for carbide tools. Furthermore, increasing industrialization and urbanization are expected to enhance the demand for carbide tools.

In North America, rising product launches and the rapidly developing automotive industry is expected to enhance the industry’s progress.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Announce Innovative Products to Enhance their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market launch innovative products to enhance their brand image. For example, Horn Cutting Tools Ltd announced its novel carbide inserts, such as IG3 and IG6 in December 2021. This strategy may allow Horn Cutting Tools to enhance its brand image. Furthermore, major players deploy research and development, mergers, acquisitions, innovations, partnerships, and expansions to enhance their market position.

Global Carbide Tools Market Size Segmentation:

By Product Type:

  • Drilling Tools

  • Milling Tools

  • Turning Tools

  • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers)

By Coating Type:

  • Coated

  • Non-coated

By Configuration:

  • Hand Based

  • Machine Based

By End User:

  • Automotive

  • Construction

  • Metal Fabrication

  • Electronics & Electrical

  • Aerospace

  • Others (Mining, and others)

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Carbide Tools Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Carbide Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Product Type (USD)

      • Drilling Tools

      • Milling Tools

      • Turning Tools

      • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers, etc.)

    • By Coating Type (USD)

      • Coated

      • Non-coated

    • By Configuration (USD)

      • Hand Based

      • Machine Based

    • By End User (USD)

      • Automotive

      • Construction

      • Metal Fabrication

      • Electronics & Electrical

      • Aerospace

      • Others (Mining, etc.)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Carbide Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Product Type(USD)

      • Drilling Tools

      • Milling Tools

      • Turning Tools

      • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers, etc.)

    • By Coating Type (USD)

      • Coated

      • Non-coated

    • By Configuration (USD)

      • Hand Based

      • Machine Based

    • By End User (USD)

      • Automotive

      • Construction

      • Metal Fabrication

      • Electronics & Electrical

      • Aerospace

      • Others (Mining, etc.)

    • By Country (USD)

      • U.S.

        • Product Type

          • Drilling Tools

          • Milling Tools

          • Turning Tools

          • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers, etc.) Canada

      • Canada

        • Product Type

          • Drilling Tools

          • Milling Tools

          • Turning Tools

          • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers, etc.)

      • Mexico

        • Product Type

          • Drilling Tools

          • Milling Tools

          • Turning Tools

          • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers, etc.)

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/carbide-tools-market-106914


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Texans coach Smith doesn't blame Mills for team's latest dud

    HOUSTON (AP) — A combative and irritated Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference on Sunday deflecting questions about why quarterback Davis Mills hasn’t been benched after the Houston Texans were embarrassed at home in their worst performance of the season. Mills threw two interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown, and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense in a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. “I’m going to watch the video is what I’m goin