Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Research Report 2021: Marketed Products, Emerging Therapies, Major Markets, Epidemiology

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Diagnosis and Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market to treat the condition. It also provides country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

The Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market report gives a thorough understanding of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection by including disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides the treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Epidemiology

The Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection epidemiology segmented as the Total Incident Cases of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection. The report includes the Incident scenario of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Country-wise Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Incident population of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 22,243 cases in 2020.

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Outlook

The Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market outlook of the report builds a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need for the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to clearly view the market at first sight.

The increasingly daunting task of finding and developing novel antibiotics and uncertainty around market size is not the only problems for the CRE market. Financial disinvestment is another tipping point. One of the developers of the new anti-CRE drugs - Achaogen - declared bankruptcy in April 2019 because of its steep losses.

Several other smaller companies with commercialized antibiotics have had to file for bankruptcy or seek an acquisition, negatively impacting career opportunities for skilled researchers, as well as commercial diversification.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. CRE Infections Market Overview at a Glance
3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of CRE Infections in 2018
3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of CRE Infections in 2030

4. Executive Summary of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae

5. Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Enterobacteriaceae
5.3. Classification of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae
5.4. Risk and Spread of CRE Infection
5.5. Mechanism of Drug Resistance
5.6. Symptoms
5.7. Diagnosis
5.8. Treatment for CRE Infections
5.9. Guidelines

6. Organizations contributing toward the fight against CRE Infections

7. Patient Journey

8. Case Study

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Epidemiology of CRE Infections
9.3. 7MM Total Incident Cases of CRE
9.4. The United States
9.4.1.Total Incident Cases of CRE in the United States
9.5. EU5
9.5.1.Germany
9.5.2.France
9.5.3.Italy
9.5.4.Spain
9.5.5.United Kingdom
9.6. Japan

10. Marketed Products
10.1. Key cross competition
10.2. Vabomere (meropenem/vaborbactam): Deerfield Management Company
10.3. Zemdri (Plazomicin): Cipla
10.4. Recarbrio (Imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam): Merck
10.5. Zavicefta/Avycaz (ceftazidime-avibactam): Pfizer/AbbVie
10.6. Fetcroja (Cefideroco): Shionogi
10.7. Zerbaxa (ceftolozane/tazobactam): Merck
10.8. Xerava (eravacycline): La Jolla

11. Emerging Therapies
11.1. Key Cross of Emerging Drugs
11.2. WCK 5222 (Zidebactam/Cefepime): Wockhardt
11.3. WCK 4282 (Cefepime/Tazobactam): Wockhardt
11.4. ATM-AVI (Aztreonam/avibactam): Pfizer/AbbVie
11.5. Cefepime/Taniborbactam: Venatorx Pharmaceuticals

12. Other Assets in Development
12.1. Key cross: Other Assets
12.2. BOS-228: Boston Pharmaceuticals
12.3. Nacubactam: Fedorapharma/Meiji Seika Pharma/Hoffmann-La Roche

13. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE): Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Market Outlook
13.2.1. Total Market Size of CRE in 7MM
13.2.2. United States Market Size
13.2.3. Total Market Size of CRE in the United States
13.2.4. Market Size of CRE by Therapies in the United States
13.2.5. EU-5 Market Size
13.2.6. Germany
13.2.7. France
13.2.8. Italy
13.2.9. Spain
13.2.10. United Kingdom
13.2.11. Japan

14. KOL Views

15. Market Access

16. Unmet Needs

17. Market Barriers

18. Market Drivers

19. SWOT Analysis

20. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Deerfield Management Company

  • Cipla

  • Merck

  • Pfizer/AbbVie

  • Shionogi

  • Merck

  • La Jolla

  • Wockhardt

  • Pfizer/AbbVie

  • Venatorx Pharmaceuticals

  • Boston Pharmaceuticals

  • Fedorapharma/Meiji Seika Pharma/Hoffmann-La Roche

