Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Research Report 2021: Marketed Products, Emerging Therapies, Major Markets, Epidemiology

This 'Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Diagnosis and Treatment



It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market to treat the condition. It also provides country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.



The Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market report gives a thorough understanding of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection by including disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides the treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Epidemiology



The Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection epidemiology segmented as the Total Incident Cases of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection. The report includes the Incident scenario of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-wise Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Incident population of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 22,243 cases in 2020.



Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Outlook



The Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market outlook of the report builds a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need for the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to clearly view the market at first sight.



The increasingly daunting task of finding and developing novel antibiotics and uncertainty around market size is not the only problems for the CRE market. Financial disinvestment is another tipping point. One of the developers of the new anti-CRE drugs - Achaogen - declared bankruptcy in April 2019 because of its steep losses.

Several other smaller companies with commercialized antibiotics have had to file for bankruptcy or seek an acquisition, negatively impacting career opportunities for skilled researchers, as well as commercial diversification.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. CRE Infections Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of CRE Infections in 2018

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of CRE Infections in 2030



4. Executive Summary of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae



5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Enterobacteriaceae

5.3. Classification of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae

5.4. Risk and Spread of CRE Infection

5.5. Mechanism of Drug Resistance

5.6. Symptoms

5.7. Diagnosis

5.8. Treatment for CRE Infections

5.9. Guidelines



6. Organizations contributing toward the fight against CRE Infections



7. Patient Journey



8. Case Study



9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Epidemiology of CRE Infections

9.3. 7MM Total Incident Cases of CRE

9.4. The United States

9.4.1.Total Incident Cases of CRE in the United States

9.5. EU5

9.5.1.Germany

9.5.2.France

9.5.3.Italy

9.5.4.Spain

9.5.5.United Kingdom

9.6. Japan



10. Marketed Products

10.1. Key cross competition

10.2. Vabomere (meropenem/vaborbactam): Deerfield Management Company

10.3. Zemdri (Plazomicin): Cipla

10.4. Recarbrio (Imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam): Merck

10.5. Zavicefta/Avycaz (ceftazidime-avibactam): Pfizer/AbbVie

10.6. Fetcroja (Cefideroco): Shionogi

10.7. Zerbaxa (ceftolozane/tazobactam): Merck

10.8. Xerava (eravacycline): La Jolla



11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Key Cross of Emerging Drugs

11.2. WCK 5222 (Zidebactam/Cefepime): Wockhardt

11.3. WCK 4282 (Cefepime/Tazobactam): Wockhardt

11.4. ATM-AVI (Aztreonam/avibactam): Pfizer/AbbVie

11.5. Cefepime/Taniborbactam: Venatorx Pharmaceuticals



12. Other Assets in Development

12.1. Key cross: Other Assets

12.2. BOS-228: Boston Pharmaceuticals

12.3. Nacubactam: Fedorapharma/Meiji Seika Pharma/Hoffmann-La Roche



13. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE): Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook

13.2.1. Total Market Size of CRE in 7MM

13.2.2. United States Market Size

13.2.3. Total Market Size of CRE in the United States

13.2.4. Market Size of CRE by Therapies in the United States

13.2.5. EU-5 Market Size

13.2.6. Germany

13.2.7. France

13.2.8. Italy

13.2.9. Spain

13.2.10. United Kingdom

13.2.11. Japan



14. KOL Views



15. Market Access



16. Unmet Needs



17. Market Barriers



18. Market Drivers



19. SWOT Analysis



20. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Deerfield Management Company

Cipla

Merck

Pfizer/AbbVie

Shionogi

Merck

La Jolla

Wockhardt

Pfizer/AbbVie

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Fedorapharma/Meiji Seika Pharma/Hoffmann-La Roche

