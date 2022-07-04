Caratini's HR in 10th gives Brewers 5-2 victory over Cubs

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini is congratulated after hitting a walk off three run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini is congratulated after hitting a walk off three run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki slides safely home after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki slides safely home after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki slides safely home after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki slides safely home after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki slides safely home after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki slides safely home after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez is congratulated after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez is congratulated after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel is caught in a rundown during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel is caught in a rundown during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki is congratulated by Nico Hoerner after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki is congratulated by Nico Hoerner after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki reacts after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki reacts after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki is congratulated after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki is congratulated after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Pedro Severino reacts after hitting an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Pedro Severino reacts after hitting an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
STEVE MEGARGEE
·3 min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Caratini's big hit followed an eventful ninth inning that featured an inside-the-park homer from Chicago's Seiya Suzuki and a two-out, bases-loaded walk by Milwaukee's Christian Yelich.

After striking out in each of his four previous at bats, Caratini hit a 2-1 sinker from Scott Effross (1-4) over the center-field wall.

It was Caratini's second career walk-off homer. He also did it June 17, 2021, for for San Diego against Cincinnati's Amir Garrett.

Milwaukee's Brad Boxberger (3-1) worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th by striking out Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, who had been ahead 3-1 in the count.

A game that started out as a pitchers' duel between Chicago's Justin Steele and Milwaukee's Eric Lauer went haywire in the ninth inning.

It was 1-all when Suzuki, activated from the injured list earlier in the day, hit a drive off Josh Hader that ricocheted off an angled portion of the center-field wall, bounced past center fielder Jonathan Davis and rolled along the warning track back toward right field.

Davis finally chased the ball down and threw to second baseman Luis Urías as Suzuki sprinted around the bases. After Urías threw to the plate, Suzuki slid around Caratini’s tag attempt at the plate.

Hader, who entered the game with a 1.05 ERA, was working for the second straight day after throwing 33 pitches in a 2-0 victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday. He also allowed a one-out double to Nico Hoerner but left him stranded at third.

Cubs closer David Robertson couldn't protect the lead.

Urías led off with a single and with one out, Keston Hiura hit a ground-rule double that bounced over the wall in left-center field.

Robertson struck out Jace Peterson for the second out but hit Kolten Wong with a pitch to load the bases. After the Cubs held a conference on the mound, Robertson stayed in the game and walked Yelich on four pitches to bring home the tying run.

Willy Adames had a chance to win the game for the Brewers but struck out against Robertson.

Steele held Milwaukee hitless for the first four innings and helped the Cubs carry a 1-0 lead into the seventh, when Pedro Severino delivered a two-out, tying double. The Cubs’ only run through the first eight innings came in the third as rookie Nelson Velázquez hit his first homer in his 14th career game.

Lauer struck out nine, walked two and allowed two hits and one run in six innings. Steele also struck out nine and threw a career-high 108 pitches while allowing four walks, two hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: OF Suzuki was playing for the first time since May 26 due to a sprained left ring finger. ... The Cubs made room for Suzuki by optioning OF Narciso Crook to Triple-A Iowa.

Brewers: OF Hunter Renfroe ran Monday and was on the field for the first time since going on the injured list. Renfroe went on the injured list June 26, retroactive to June 23, with a strained left calf.

UP NEXT

This three-game series continues Tuesday as Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.76) starts for the Cubs and Jason Alexander (2-0, 3.82) pitches for the Brewers in a matchup of right-handers.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

