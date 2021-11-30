Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at DoDIIS Worldwide 2021 December 5-8, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ

RESTON Va., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 72 technology partners in its pavilion at DoDIIS Worldwide 2021. Hosted by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), DoDIIS will bring together experts and innovators from the military, industry, government and academia to share their unique insights on this year’s conference theme, Foresight 20/20: Building a New Digital Ecosystem. There will be numerous learning opportunities throughout the event, including daily speakers, breakout sessions, subject matter expert panels and networking sessions.

WHO:

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion will feature 72 partners showcasing a full range of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, big data and customer experience solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at Booth 701 and our vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Attendees are also invited to join Carahsoft’s networking reception from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Vendors:

Carahsoft Vendors Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#701):

Monday, December 6 Tuesday, December 7 Wednesday, December 8

Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Exhibiting at the Event:



Carahsoft’s IT solutions portfolio products are available via the company’s GSA Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, ITES SW and 2GIT contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements. Visit Carahsoft.com/buy to learn more.

WHEN:

DoDIIS Worldwide Event: Sunday – Wednesday, December 5-8, 2021

Carahsoft Reception: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

WHERE:

Phoenix Convention Center

100 North 3rd Street

Phoenix, Arizona 85004

Directions

Reception Location:

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

Grand Ballroom

340 North 3rd Street

Phoenix, Arizona 85004

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information regarding the event, contact Michael Shrader at (703) 871-8514 or micahel.shrader@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s DoDIIS Worldwide event site.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



