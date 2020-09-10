Carahsoft Awarded Modification to The Quilt Master Service Agreement to Expand Offerings

Amendment Makes More Than 70 Solutions Providers Available to Educational Institutions and Public Sector Organizations Through The Quilt

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded an amendment to its Master Service Agreement with The Quilt, Inc. The modification adds solutions from 25 technology manufacturers to the contract, making more than 70 solutions providers available to the education and nonprofit marketplace through The Quilt and its authorized reseller partners.



The agreement is effective through May 2022 and includes two additional option years for a five-year total period of performance. Carahsoft and authorized reseller partners will jointly provide products and services, including software licenses, managed services, cloud subscription services, training, professional services and hardware, from the following newly awarded solutions providers:

• Alteryx, Inc. • LinkedIn Learning • Atlassian • Microsoft Corp. • Dell Boomi • NetFoundry • Centrify • Netskope • Cloudera, Inc. • Qualtrics • Deloitte • SAP SE • DocuSign Inc. • Slack Technologies, Inc. • eCivis, Inc • Smartsheet • Exabeam • Tenable®, Inc. • ForgeRock® • Trustwave • IBM • Twilio Inc. • Informatica Corporation • UiPath • Liferay, Inc.

These solutions providers are now available in addition to the following:

• AccessData Group • Micro Focus • Acquia, Inc. • New Relic, Inc. • Adobe Inc. • Nutanix Inc • Akamai Technologies, Inc. • NVIDIA Corporation • Amazon Web Services, Inc. • Okta, Inc. • AODocs • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. • ASG Technologies • Proofpoint • BeyondTrust Corporation • Puppet • BlackBerry Limited • Rapid7 • BlackBerry Cylance • Recorded Future, Inc. • Broadcom Inc. • Red Hat, Inc. • Carahsoft Cloud Purchasing Program • RSA Security LLC (CPP) • Rubrik • Cisco Systems, Inc. • Salesforce.com • Dell Inc. • Secureworks, Inc. • F5, Inc. • ServiceNow® • FireEye, Inc. • SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. • Forescout Technologies Inc. • Splunk, Inc. • Fortinet, Inc. • Symantec Corporation • Genesys® • Tableau Software • Gigamon • ThoughtSpot • Google Cloud • Veeam® Software • Hewlett Packard Enterprise • VMware, Inc. • Infoblox Inc. • Veritas™ Technologies LLC • Kofax, Inc. • Zoom Video Communication, Inc. • McAfee • Zscaler, Inc.

“Now more than ever, the public sector needs tools and services that they can trust to securely support digital services and remote workforces,” said Martin Gavin, Program Manager for The Quilt at Carahsoft. “So we are very pleased to offer an expanded pool of leading technology manufacturers to better meet the needs of our educational institutions and nonprofits across the nation. We are also proud to partner with The Quilt to streamline access to these solutions at lower costs to maximize investment and ensure they can continue to fulfill their missions.”



The Quilt, a non-profit coalition of 38 regional research and education networks across the country, leverages the collective purchasing power of its membership and their authorized member institutions to cost-effectively purchase advanced networking technology and services. Participating member institutions that utilize the Carahsoft’s Master Service Agreement will benefit not only from access to dozens of technology solutions with special discounted pricing and a simplified procurement process but also Carahsoft’s experience meeting the technology needs of public sector and educational institutions.

“In 2016, The Quilt Community initially came together to provide our members and institutions with a publicly sourced, pre-competed contract for VMware technologies,” said Jen Leasure, President and CEO for The Quilt. “In 2019, we initiated another competitive process in order to include Palo Alto Networks, Amazon Web Services, Dell Technologies, Veeam, and HPE. We have continually recognized a growing need for alternative and complimentary technologies due to the diversity of our member institutions. Carahsoft has been an indispensable partner, keeping a finger on the pulse of our national Quilt community and advising us on trending and sought-after technologies. Through this amendment process, we have been able to provide our national community with the products and services they need to strengthen and grow their technology footprint with the purchasing flexibility that these rapidly changing times demand.”

Carahsoft’s commitment to partnering with The Quilt Community began in May 2016 when it secured its original Distribution Partner Master Service Agreement to distribute VMware and AirWatch solutions to authorized Quilt buyers. This agreement has been expanded with this amendment to offer products and services from more than 70 authorized manufacturers and allows Carahsoft to add additional technology solutions as agreed upon by The Quilt. This broadened offering allows Quilt members and their authorized buyers to procure solutions from Carahsoft and Quilt authorized resellers that cover multiple verticals, including data center modernization, virtualization, cybersecurity, and cloud services and infrastructure.

Carahsoft’s authorized solutions providers are available through The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. To learn more, visit Carahsoft’s dedicated resource page or contact The Quilt team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3518 or Quilt@Carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

Story continues