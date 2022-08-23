Carabao Cup round-up: Crystal Palace overcome Oxford, Southampton and Aston Villa cruise through - GETTY IMAGES

Such is Crystal Palace’s progress as a Premier League club that they have targeted the Carabao Cup as a competition they can win. But it was not until they were forced to bring on a raft of first-team regulars that they finally managed to overcome Oxford United.

The hosts, 19th in League One after an injury-hit start to the campaign, pushed them all the way as they produced another impressive cup performance under manager Karl Robinson.

For Patrick Vieira, there is a place in the third round but also relief that an upset, which felt unlikely before kick-off but was possible in a remarkably even first hour, was avoided although ultimately Palace were dependent on late goals to break the resistance of Oxford who began to tire. And so with Wilfried Zaha rested it was the arrival of Eberechi Eze that made the difference for Palace.

Such is the strength of the squad that has been shrewdly assembled by Palace that nine changes could be made from the team that so impressed in the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend and yet a formidable enough line-up is still produced. There were debuts – to 17-year-old left-back Kaden Rodney and midfielder Killian Phillips, 20 – but Vieira had kept his promise.

If there was a sense of trepidation for Oxford, shorn as they were of eight first-team players through injury and themselves making six changes, they did not show it. They gave as good as they got and Palace struggled. Chances were traded with the best of the first-half falling to Odsonne Edouard who was picked out by Nathaniel Clyne but could only guide a close-range header wide.

For Oxford, forward Gatlin O’Donkor, also just 17, headed past the post from a similar position while 19-year-old Lewis Bate, on loan from Leeds United, snatched at a low shot.

Oxford continued to threaten and their clearest opportunity came when Chris Richards, making his full Palace debut having signed from Bayern Munich, tried to shepherd the ball out only for O’Donkor to steal in. He should have squared it for Billy Bodin, who would have had a tap-in but over-hit the cut-back. Then Cameron Brannagan forced a smart save from another debutant, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with a powerful drive.

It was becoming increasingly disjointed from Palace who were sent out early for the second period and Vieira must have been tempted to turn to his bench with Jeffrey Schlupp eventually the first to come on as they laboured.

Having beaten Swansea City of the Championship in the previous round Oxford continued to believe with Robinson making a triple substitution as he sensed another upset before Vieira made more changes to further strengthen with Eze and Tyrick Mitchell sent on. He had hoped to spare them but the difference was made.

Finally they threatened with Edouard meeting a free-kick – only to head over. It had taken them until midway through the second-half to eke out that opening and another followed with Edouard making amends as he ran onto Schlupp’s incisive through ball, cutting into the heart of the Oxford defence, to easily side-foot home.

Oxford were stretched and Palace capitalised as another substitute Jordan Ayew worked his way across the face of goal before being tripped by James Golding. The penalty was awarded and Luka Milivojevic drove it high into the goal and the result was confirmed.

Relief for Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa's Premier League class beats Bolton

By Ian Whittell

Steven Gerrard eventually saw his Aston Villa side enjoy a comfortable passage into the third round of the Carabao Cup although, for at least an hour, it appeared the evening might not be quite so routine.

Villa, whose early-season league form has been underwhelming, required a fortuitous equalising goal from Douglas Luiz to cancel out Dion Charles’ opener, before the decisive moment of the tie fell to Danny Ings after 62 minutes.

Philippe Coutinho played a well-judged through ball to put a suspiciously offside Ings clear on goal before he was sent clattering to the ground by goalkeeper Joel Dixon and converted the subsequent penalty himself.

Carabao Cup round up - REUTERS

The League One hosts, very much in the tie to that point, were losing organisation at the back and Ings soon capitalised once more, his 66th minute pass allowing Lucas Digne to carry the ball into the area and beat Dixon at his near post.

Unfortunately for Bolton, Villa substitute Leon Bailey was not satisfied with the two-goal cushion and scored a wonderful solo goal three minutes from time with a tricky right-wing run and superb finish in off the far post.

“When you’re not involved in Europe, and you’re playing games once a week, I think you should be aggressive and attack both the League Cup and FA Cup,” said Gerrard.

“I’ve shown that clearly with the selection tonight. Our fans turned out, they showed us exactly how they want us to treat the cups as well.”

In front of their 5,000 supporters, Villa eventually threatened to run riot in a finale that was a world apart from the first half when Bolton raced into a 20th minute lead.

Kieran Lee pressured, and dispossessed Luiz on the edge of the area before selflessly squaring to the unmarked Dion Charles to finish from ten yards.

But Villa’s major stroke of fortune came later in the half when Luiz’s left-wing delivery sailed directly into the top corner, at the far-post, past a badly flailing Dixon.

“We wanted to go toe to toe with them and for 60 minutes we did,” said Bolton manager Ian Evatt. “The set-play gave them some confidence. You could see they were a team lacking in confidence and that set-piece gave them some belief back.”

Che Adams proves his value to Southampton as they see off Cambridge

By Sam Dean

There is a reason for Everton’s interest in Che Adams, who could cost around £20 million before the transfer window closes, and the Southampton striker demonstrated his quality with two well-taken goals in this comfortable victory over League One side Cambridge United.

Adams struck either side of half-time to ensure a straightforward evening for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team, who added a late third through teenage debutant Dominic Ballard.

Cambridge had shocked Newcastle United earlier this year, beating the Premier League side in the FA Cup, but Mark Bonner’s team never threatened to repeat the trick at the Abbey Stadium. That was largely because of Adams, who caused no end of problems with his movement and strength.

“We know what we have with Che,” said Hasenhuttl. “He is our player. Last season he was the second best goal scorer in our team. Why should we let him go?”

Che Adams celebrates scoring for Southampton - GETTY IMAGES

The first ever meeting between these sides began largely as expected, with the Premier League side taking immediate control. Adams was looking especially dangerous and his goal soon arrived. Debutant Lewis Payne overlapped on the right wing, and Adams was sharp enough to convert the teenager’s cross.

Cambridge were not lacking in effort but there was an absence of attacking quality, and it always felt like a matter of time before Southampton scored a second. Once again it was Adams who found the net, and once again he did so from close range. Oriol Romeu’s strike had been blocked by Mannion, but the Scotland international pounced on the rebound.

The pressure on Hasenhuttl had been eased by the weekend’s victory over Leicester and, while this win will mean little in the wider scheme of things, he will no doubt be relieved to have avoided any unnecessary stress. A loss would have been embarrassing in the extreme but Adams, and then Ballard, prevented that from ever being a possibility.

Ballard is highly rated at Southampton and the 17-year-old gave a brief glimpse of his potential in the final moments here. Attacking a back-post cross, the forward saw his first effort saved but reacted quickly to bury his second attempt.

Match details

Cambridge United (4-2-3-1): Mannion; Williams, Rossi, Jones, Haunstrup; Digby, Simper (May 65); Smith (Knibbs 65), Lankester (Okenabirhie 79), Janneh (Tracey 65); Ironside

Subs: Mitov (g), O’Neil, Worman, Yearn

Southampton (4-2-3-1): McCarthy; Payne (Ballard 75), Bednarek, Lyanco, Valery; Diallo (Edwards 90), Romeu; Elyounoussi (Aribo 66), S Armstrong, A Armstrong (Djenepo 66); Adams (Mara 66)

Subs: Caballero, Salisu, Simeu, Lavia

Booked: Romeu, Lyanco, Djenepo

Referee: David Rock