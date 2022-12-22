Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full: Charlton land Manchester United trip after Brighton upset
Charlton Athletic have been handed a plum trip to Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
The third-tier strugglers were the only non-Premier League team left in Thursday’s draw after stunning top-flight Brighton on penalties, and their reward is a trip to Old Trafford in the New Year.
57 places currently separate United and Charlton in the Football League pyramid, with the Addicks having a new manager at the helm after appointing Dean Holden as Ben Garner’s replacement earlier this week.
Eight-time winners Manchester City will travel to Southampton after outlasting Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Etihad, while two Premier League strugglers in Nottingham Forest and Wolves will go head to head at the City Ground.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will continue their quest for a first major domestic trophy since 1955 against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester at St James’ Park.
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full
Manchester United vs Charlton
Southampton vs Manchester City
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves
Newcastle vs Leicester
The Carabao Cup quarter-final matches will take place the week beginning January 9.
