Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Tottenham vs Manchester United; Arsenal host Crystal Palace

Tottenham will host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals as Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace in a London derby.

For the first time in 14 years, it is an all-Premier League lineup for the quarter-finals, despite Chelsea and Manchester City being knocked out in the fourth round.

Spurs will need to make it back-to-back wins over Manchester clubs after dispatching City, having been drawn at home to United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have already beaten the Red Devils this season - and convincingly so - but United will surely be a different prospect with a new manager incoming.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will welcome Palace to the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta looks to add a first piece of silverware in almost five years.

Elsewhere, struggling Southampton will host holders Liverpool while Brentford have a tricky trip to Newcastle in store.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final ties will be played the week commencing December 17.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs Brentford

Southampton vs Liverpool