Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full: Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more learn next opponents

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals has been made with defending champions Liverpool facing another trip to the south coast against Southampton. The Reds defeated Brighton 3-2 away from home to continue their unbeaten start under Arne Slot, and now take on Russell Martin’s struggling Saints for a semi-final place.

Perhaps the pick of the ties sees Tottenham host Manchester United, who are likely to be under new management by the time the last eight fixture are played in the week commencing 17 December. Ange Postecoglou’s side dealt Manchester City their first defeat of the season and will set their sights on a deep cup run, though may have to face a team energised by the likely arrival of Ruben Amorim.

Elsewhere, Brentford’s reward for a win against Sheffield Wednesday on penalties is a visit to Newcastle, who knocked out Chelsea at St James’ Park. Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace in a London derby as they, like many clubs, balance battles on all fronts.

Find out the reaction to the full Carabao Cup quarter-final round draw below:

22:45

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs Brentford

Southampton vs Liverpool

The four quarter-finals will be played in the week commencing 16 December.

Tottenham answer biggest question of their season to fuel Carabao Cup dream

23:08 , Jamie Braidwood at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The roar of relief was everything. Tottenham could not afford to mess up this opportunity but Ange Postecoglou’s side held firm, knocking Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup to hand Pep Guardiola’s team their first defeat of the season. Tottenham’s ability to self-destruct ensured this was still a gripping cup tie, even as City chased the game in second gear. It was almost enough and although Bernardo Silva’s protests at full-time suggested City wanted to win this just as much as Spurs, the sight of Erling Haaland grinning on the bench, an unused substitute even as City trailed for over 90 minutes, told a different story.

Tottenham answer biggest question of their season to fuel Carabao Cup dream

Ruud van Nistelrooy happy to ‘help and serve’ Manchester United’s next manager

22:58 , Richard Jolly

Ruud van Nistelrooy has vowed to stay on at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim if he is wanted to and said he will serve as interim manager for as long as they ask him to.

The former United striker won his first game in temporary charge after Erik ten Hag’s sacking by overseeing a 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup, with both Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes scoring twice.

But while United have made Amorim their top target to take over and are willing to trigger his release clause with Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese has a 30-day release clause and United are in negotiations to bring the 39-year-old to Old Trafford sooner and to try and take his coaching staff of Daniel Fernandes and Adelio Candido as well.

Ruud van Nistelrooy happy to ‘help and serve’ Manchester United’s next manager

22:43

And the defending champions will go to struggling Southampton in the last of the quarter-finals.

22:42

A thoroughly intriguing tie.

22:42

A short trip across the river for Crystal Palace.

22:41

Ange Postecoglou vs Ruben Amorim?

22:41

A first all Premier League last eight in 15 years - here we go...

22:35

Not long now until the draw is made. In a pretty gloomy season for Southampton so far, Russell Martin would surely love a winnable tie - be that against a smaller side or one of the bigger teams with a particularly devilish December in terms of fixture congestion.

Chelsea’s defeat does mean that we have avoided a nightmare scenario that would have seen Enzo Maresca’s side scheduled for a Conference League and Carabao Cup tie in the same midweek.

22:23

There is the potential for some properly tasty ties tonight. A North London derby, perhaps? Or how about Liverpool vs Manchester United, who may well be under new management by the time the last eight begins...

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s debut outing proves Manchester United were right to dismiss Erik ten Hag

22:15 , Richard Jolly at Old Trafford

Ruud van Nistelrooy always promised goals for Manchester United. There were 36 in his first season as a player, 44 in his second. There were seven in his first game as their interim manager, five of them for United. The third-lowest scorers in the Premier League, United discovered a prolific streak under him. If it is to prove his lone evening in charge of United, what a night for him.

Van Nistelrooy’s debut outing proves Man Utd were right to dismiss Ten Hag

Tottenham complete the last eight

22:11

A much-needed win for Tottenham against a much-changed Manchester City means that Ange Postecoglou’s side complete our set of quarter-finalists. Here are our last eight:

1. Brentford

2. Southampton

3. Crystal Palace

4. Liverpool

5. Manchester United

6. Newcastle United

7. Arsenal

8. Tottenham Hotspur

The match which showed why Liverpool’s left flank may be about to change

22:06 , Karl Matchett at the Amex Stadium

Arne Slot didn’t do a whole lot of switching around his Liverpool lineup in the opening weeks of the season, to the extent that he was questioned about rotation and managing minutes several times and had to explain why he hadn’t needed to, much at least, at Feyenoord.

Fast forward a couple of months into his reign and there has certainly been more switching about in midweek action, Champions League and Carabao Cup matches offering an opportunity to fringe first-teamers and with one or two of those - Curtis Jones most notably - who had been onlookers at the start of the season being far more regularly in the initial XI for matches now.

But in an entertaining, though otherwise probably unremarkable, fourth round League Cup match at Brighton and Hove Albion, Slot perhaps gave an indication - and more importantly was shown the reasons - that there might now be the most significant early switch-up in his team over the coming weeks.

The match which showed why Liverpool’s left flank may be about to change

Ethan Nwaneri shines as Arsenal ease past Preston

22:02

Ethan Nwaneri grabbed the spotlight with a stunning strike as Arsenal eased into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over Preston.

The 17-year-old Nwaneri, who scored his first senior goals with a brace when the Gunners romped to a 5-1 win over Bolton in the previous round, was at the heart of things again and bent in a fine shot to double Arsenal’s lead after Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring with his first goal of the season.

Kai Havertz came off the bench to add a third as Arsenal extended Preston’s unwanted record of having played more games in this competition than any other club, now 185, without making the last eight.

Arsenal have long known they have a potential gem on their hands – it is two years since Nwaneri became the Premier League’s youngest player at the age of 15 and 181 days – and the attacking midfielder put in a performance which suggests he is ready to make a bigger contribution.

Ethan Nwaneri shines as Arsenal ease past Preston

Newcastle pounce on Chelsea errors to progress to Carabao Cup quarter-finals

21:57

Newcastle United scored two goals in three first-half minutes to earn revenge over Chelsea with a 2-0 win and reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Three days on from their Premier League defeat to the Blues at Stamford Bridge, the Magpies responded with an impressive first-half display.

Alexander Isak pounced on a mistake at the back to score the opener before Joe Willock’s deflected header was turned in by Axel Disasi.

Chelsea put in an improved second-half performance and had their best chance of the match when Joao Felix fired wide, but last season’s runners-up were unable to find a response.

Newcastle pounce on Chelsea errors to progress to Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Martin reacts to Saints win

21:48

“It’s been a while – it feels good,” said Russell Martin, who watched the match from the stands due to a touchline ban, said of the victory.

“It’s never easy in the cup. We got through, we made it tougher than it should have been for sure but we also showed a bit of character to get through a bit of adversity.

“Thankfully a moment of quality won it for us. Big credit to Stoke but I think we deserved to win.”

(AP)

‘They’re allowed to smile’: Martin reveals reaction of Saints players after win

21:42

Southampton manager Russell Martin revealed that his players were ‘annoyed’ after edging past Stoke City 3-2 in the Carabao Cup despite booking a place in the next round.

Martin said: “The guys were a bit annoyed coming in, they didn’t look very happy so I reminded them they’re allowed to smile.

“We won and got through and we’re in the quarter-final of a cup so I think it’s important. By the end they are smiling and the music was on. Hopefully we can carry that on on Saturday.”

21:39

Brighton 2-3 Liverpool

Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 5-2 Leicester

Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea

Preston 0-3 Arsenal

Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City (60’)

Russell Martin wants Southampton to build on cup win

21:36

Southampton manager Russell Martin hopes to carry a feelgood factor into the Premier League after his struggling side survived a scare to scrape into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The top-flight’s bottom club blew a two-goal lead against Championship side Stoke before James Bree’s 88th-minute winner spared their blushes in a 3-2 success at St Mary’s.

“We need to celebrate every victory as a group, whether it’s against a Championship team in the cup, whether it’s a Premier League game, you have to enjoy those moments together,” said Martin, with one eye on Saturday’s home game against Everton.

Southampton leave it late to sneak past Stoke in Carabao Cup

21:30

James Bree struck a late winner as Premier League strugglers Southampton survived a major scare by scraping into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Championship side Stoke.

Goals from Potters pair Ashley Phillips and Tom Cannon threatened to force a penalty shoot-out after Saints blew a two-goal lead following Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ header and Adam Armstrong’s spot-kick.

Defender Bree prevented a new low in a miserable season so far for the top-flight’s bottom club by rifling home from range in the 88th minute at a sparsely-populated St Mary’s.

Southampton leave it late to sneak past Stoke in Carabao Cup

Frank on Man Utd links

21:22

Before Manchester United went all in on targerting Ruben Amorim, Brentford manager Thomas Frank had been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

It never materialised and the Bees boss says he is perfectly happy where he is.

“I think it’s nice for the ego, that someone recognises I’m part of something, but I’m not focusing too much on it,” he said, drawing a line under that particular saga.

“I have a big responsibility to this club and I love it here, and we are one step closer to some more incredible matches.”

(John Walton/PA Wire)

Thomas Frank on Brentford’s win over Sheffield Wednesday

21:15

The Bees boss praised his team’s efforts in the penalty shootout rued the chances they missed during the match itself. Thomas Frank said: “We should have been up 2-0. But this time we had five good penalties and one good save.

“The only complaint is that we didn’t score a second goal in the first half. Second half, goal for them, suddenly it’s ‘what’s happening’?

“You know their players will come on and we know they will run through a brick wall. They worked incredibly hard, well organised.”

21:06

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool

Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 4-2 Leicester

Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea

Preston 0-3 Arsenal

Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City (HT)

(REUTERS)

Man Utd’s victory brought some much-needed joy to the watching fans at Old Trafford (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Brentford through on penalties against Sheffield Wednesday

21:00

Mark Flekken was Brentford’s hero as the Premier League side needed penalties to see off stubborn Sheffield Wednesday and reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Bees looked to be cruising into the last eight after taking the lead through Kevin Schade and bossing a one-sided first half.

But Championship Wednesday levelled shortly before the hour with their first effort on target through Djeidi Gassama’s spectacular strike.

Brentford through on penalties against Sheffield Wednesday

When will the Carabao Cup quarter-finals be played?

20:52

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals will be played in the week commencing Monday 16 December.

20:45

1. Brentford

2. Southampton

3. Aston Villa or Crystal Palace

4. Brighton and Hove Albion or Liverpool

5. Manchester United or Leicester City

6. Newcastle United or Chelsea

7. Preston North End or Arsenal

8. Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City

How can I watch it?

20:37

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and News. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

When is the quarter-final draw?

20:30

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will take place tonight, Wednesday, 30 October after Tottenham’s fourth-round tie against Manchester City – which kicks off at 8.15pm GMT.

The draw itself should start at about 10.30pm.

Good evening!

14:32

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog of tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final draw. We’re heading into the business end of the competition now with predominantly Premier League sides remaining in the tournament.

Only Preston North End remain from clubs outside the top-flight and they face Arsenal in this evening’s last-16 clash. Defending champions Liverpool hope to progress when they take on Brighton while Manchester United begin their next era following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

There’s plenty to look forward to tonight and we’ll bring you all the live updates from the draw itself so stick with us.