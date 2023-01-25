Carabao Cup: Newcastle win at Southampton ‘tight’ but ‘deserved’, says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle were not “at their best” as they beat Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

They take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their semi-final tie against the Saints, with a place in the final and a trip to Wembley on the line.

“We did win the game, it was very tight. I don’t think we were at our best today but I felt we did enough to win,” Howe said.

Newcastle are favourites to reach the final and will host Southampton in the return leg next week.

