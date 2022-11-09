When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw? Date, start time, ball numbers and TV channel

(PA)

With just one match of the Carabao Cup third round to go, focus has shifted to the draw for the last 16.

Leicester eased past Newport to seal their place in the fourth-round draw, while Bournemouth hammered Everton and Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side got the better of Crawley.

The biggest shock so far has been Brentford’s exit at the hands of Gillingham, with the Bees losing a penalty shootout on home soil after the League Two outfit scored with their only shot of the match.

Tottenham suffered defeat away to Nottingham Forest as their Carabao Cup campaign fell apart at the first hurdle, with their north London rivals Arsenal also out after the Gunners were beaten by Brighton. Manchester City eased past Chelsea to seal their place in the fourth round, while defending champions Liverpool needed penalties to beat Derby.

The round comes to an end on Thursday, with Manchester United welcoming Aston Villa to Old Trafford in the only match on the night.

Here is all you need to know about the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw...

When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

It will be held after the conclusion of Manchester United vs Aston Villa at Old Trafford, the final third-round match. Assuming that match does not go to penalties, the draw should begin at about after 10pm GMT.

The draw will be conducted by Peter Schmeichel and Dion Dublin, alongside host Mark Chapman.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with Sky Sports News also likely to have coverage.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the draw live online via the Sky Go app.

When will the Carabao Cup fourth-round fixtures be played?

The Carabao Cup fourth-round matches will take place on the week commencing December 19.

That is just a day after the World Cup final in Qatar, so Premier League sides can be expected to field significantly weakened teams.

Carabao Cup fourth-round ball numbers

The ball numbers for the fourth-round draw have not yet been announced, but a number of the 16 teams involved have already been confirmed after Tuesday night’s action.

Leicester

Bournemouth

Burnley

Lincoln

Charlton

MK Dons

Gillingham

Arsenal

Manchester City

Wolves

Liverpool

Nottingham Forest

Newcastle

Blackburn

Southampton

Manchester United/Aston Villa