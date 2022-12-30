When is the Carabao Cup final? Date, draw details and kick-off time

ordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the trophy and celebrates surrounded by team mates during the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester City named six of their World Cup players in their starting line-up as they returned to action against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. And the big-name XI did the trick as they beat the holders 3-2 in yet another classic encounter between the two rivals.

Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan all featured in the last-16 tie at the Etihad Stadium. Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland - their two high-profile players who were not involved in Qatar - were also included while Kyle Walker, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden were on the bench.

It was Dutch defender Ake - who played for the Netherlands in Qatar - who headed home the winner for Pep Guardiola's side in a pulsating clash that entertained from the first minute. Earlier, Haaland had put the hosts 1-0 up after good work from De Bruyne. That strike was cancelled out by a fine, composed finish from Fabio Carvalho. Despite a host of chances for both side it stayed 1-1 until the break, then Mahrez put City ahead seconds after half-time before, almost immediately, Mo Salah got Liverpool back on level terms.

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates scoring a goal to make the score 2-1 with his team-mate Kevin de Bruyne - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Later, Ake's striker proved to be the winner despite yet more chances at both ends to put City through as they chase their seventh Carabao Cup title in 10 years.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

This season's final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 26. Last year's final kicked off at 4.30, but the 2023 final start time is yet to be confirmed.

Which teams are still in the competition?

Joining Manchester City in the quarter-finals are six fellow Premier League clubs and just the one EFL outfit. Charlton are the one minnow left after they shocked Brighton on penalties in the round of 16. Following their great win over Liverpool City look like the team to beat but Manchester United, Newcastle, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Southampton will all fancy their chances now they're all in the last eight.

Charlton - Getty Images

Who's playing who in the quarter-finals?

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Southampton vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic

Ties to be played during week commencing January 9.

Who are the favourites to lift the trophy on February 26?

It's no shock to learn that Manchester City are red-hot favourites after their statement win over Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side are 7/8 to win their seventh Carabao Cup in 10 years. City rivals United are second favourites at 7/2, with Newcastle - looking for their first domestic trophy since 1955 - third favourites at 13/2. League One's Charlton are at 500/1.