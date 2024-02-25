Carabao Cup final 2024: Take on our classic Chelsea v Liverpool cup matches quiz

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Chelsea's John Terry

Chelsea and Liverpool play each other in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, the sixth final the pair have contested this century.

Liverpool won the EFL Cup final against Chelsea on penalties two years ago, three months before winning the FA Cup final against the Blues on spot-kicks.

The two have played one another in 13 knockout matches since 2000. Question is, how many do you remember?

From ghost goals to penalty woes, it is time to tackle our quiz.