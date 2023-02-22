When is the Carabao Cup final 2023: Date, kick-off time and favourites to win

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the League Cup trophy - Carabao Cup final 2022/23: Date, kick-off time and favourites to win - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Manchester United will face Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium this weekend to contest the first major domestic trophy of the season, the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle became the first team to reach the final, with their 3-1 aggregate win in the semi-final over Southampton.

Goals from Sean Longstaff at St James’ Park in the second leg were enough to give Eddie Howe’s side a 3-1 win over two legs, following their 1-0 victory at St Mary’s Stadium the previous week.

It is Newcastle United’s first major cup final since 1999, when they reached the FA Cup final, but lost to Manchester United.

Having won the first leg of their semi-final at the City Ground, five-time winners Manchester United secured their place in the final with a relatively routine second-leg win at Old Trafford. Despite going into half-time goalless, goals from Anthony Martial and Fred wrapped the tie up with a 5-0 aggregate win over Steve Cooper’s Forest side.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

This season's final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 26. Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30pm.

Is the Carabao Cup final on TV?

Yes. It will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

What were the results in the semi-finals?

Who are the favourites to lift the trophy?