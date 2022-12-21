When is the Carabao Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream and quarter-final ball numbers

(Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup trophy will be in sight for the eight teams that qualify for the quarter-final draw.

Newcastle, Wolves, Southampton and Leicester booked their spot on Tuesday with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool hoping follow them this week.

Here are all the details for the draw...

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw will take place on Thursday December 22, 2022.

It is scheduled to begin after Manchester City’s fourth-round tie against Liverpool concludes, which will be some time after 10pm GMT.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, as well as Sky Sports News.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can tune in via the Sky Go app.

When will the Carabao Cup quarter-finals be played?

The games will be played in the midweek of January 10-12, 2023.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw ball numbers

The eight teams’ ball numbers will be confirmed closer to the draw. Four teams have so far booked their place in the quarter-finals:

Leicester

Newcastle

Wolves

Southampton