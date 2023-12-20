Carabao Cup draw: Liverpool to face Fulham in the semi-finals
Liverpool will play Fulham while Chelsea will face Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Jurgen Klopp's side thrashed West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday evening to reach the last four, while Fulham won a penalty shootout at Everton on Tuesday.
Chelsea came through their quarter-final shootout against Newcastle, while Middlesbrough won 3-0 at Port Vale to set up a repeat of the 1998 final.
The two-legged ties will be played in the weeks commencing 8 and 22 January.
EFL Cup draw:
Liverpool v Fulham
Middlesbrough v Chelsea
More to follow.