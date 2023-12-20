Carabao Cup draw: Liverpool to face Fulham in the semi-finals

Liverpool are aiming to reach the final of the competition for the 14th time

Liverpool will play Fulham while Chelsea will face Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side thrashed West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday evening to reach the last four, while Fulham won a penalty shootout at Everton on Tuesday.

Chelsea came through their quarter-final shootout against Newcastle, while Middlesbrough won 3-0 at Port Vale to set up a repeat of the 1998 final.

The two-legged ties will be played in the weeks commencing 8 and 22 January.

EFL Cup draw:

Liverpool v Fulham

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

