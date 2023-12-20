Advertisement

Carabao Cup draw: Liverpool to face Fulham in the semi-finals

BBC
·1 min read
Liverpool players celebrate in front of the Kop
Liverpool are aiming to reach the final of the competition for the 14th time

Liverpool will play Fulham while Chelsea will face Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side thrashed West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday evening to reach the last four, while Fulham won a penalty shootout at Everton on Tuesday.

Chelsea came through their quarter-final shootout against Newcastle, while Middlesbrough won 3-0 at Port Vale to set up a repeat of the 1998 final.

The two-legged ties will be played in the weeks commencing 8 and 22 January.

EFL Cup draw:

Liverpool v Fulham

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

