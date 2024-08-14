Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Second round fixtures revealed including Newcastle and West Ham

Premier League sides enter the second round of the Carabao Cup (Getty Images)

The first round of the Carabao Cup is already at an end, with plenty of thrilling games played out across the country as the first cup competition of the season begins.

Norwich’s 4-3 win over Stevenage and penalty wins for Walsall over Exeter and Grimsby over Bradford City are just a few highlights, but the winning sides must put those victories behind them as they enter the second round.

The next phase of the competition sees the introduction of Premier League sides, with all those who aren’t playing in European competition entering at round two.

And though the opposition could be tougher, the potential for upsets is also greater as lower-league sides look to book their place in the third round. Every team will be looking to emulate the success of Swansea, Bradford and Sunderland around 10 years ago, with each side fully aware of the potential benefits of an early cup run.

The draw for the second round below will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Leeds United v Middlesborough, and you can follow it below:

Carabao Cup LIVE: Second round draw

Carabao Cup second round draw set to start after Leeds United vs Middlesbrough on Sky Sports

Premier League teams that are not part of European competitions enter the competition at round two

What time is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

17:32 , Jack Rathborn

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight, as the final first-round games play out.

This evening, Hull City face Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle play Cheltenham Town, and Leeds United take on Middlesbrough.

At the conclusion of those games, the draw for the second round will take place, as the new season’s edition of the Carabao Cup rolls on – with Liverpool aiming to retain the trophy.

What time is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?