Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and more discover third round fate

Defending champions Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup while treble winners Manchester City face a tricky trip to Newcastle.

In the three other all-Premier League ties, Brentford host Arsenal, Chelsea take on Brighton and Aston Villa meet Everton, who overcame Doncaster Rovers 2-1 on Wednesday night. The lowest ranked team left in the competition, Sutton United, face a trip to Port Vale. The ties will be played around 25 September.

There have already been a few shock results in this year’s competition with Leeds United being dumped out of the tournament by Salford City and Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs losing to Fulham in the second round.

Take a look at the full Carabao Cup third-round draw below.

Carabao Cup third round draw

The draw for the Carabao Cup third round has taken place

Man City will visit Newcastle; Man Utd to host Crystal Palace

Brentford play Arsenal; Chelsea take on Brighton

Tonight: Chelsea survive Wimbledon scare as Burnley knock out Forest

The ties will be played around 25 September

Carabao Cup third-round draw

22:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s that draw in full. The lowest ranked side, Sutton United, head to Port Vale, while there are some tasty Premier League encounters including Manchester City’s visit to Newcastle.

Ipswich Town vs Wolves

Exeter vs Luton Town

Aston Villa vs Everton

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Sutton United

Bradford vs Middlesbrough

Bournemouth vs Stoke City

Lincoln City vs West Ham United

Brentford vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Brighton

Salford City vs Burnley

Fulham vs Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mansfield vs Peterborough

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Newcastle United vs Manchester City!

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool vs Leicester

Story continues

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Fulham vs Norwich City

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Salford City vs Burnley

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea vs Brighton

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Brentford vs Arsenal

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lincoln City vs West Ham United

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bournemouth vs Stoke City

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bradford vs Middlesbrough

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Port Vale vs Sutton United

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aston Villa vs Everton

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Exeter vs Luton Town

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ipswich Town vs Wolves

Carabao Cup third-round draw LIVE

22:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here we go! Finally, the third-round draw is getting under way. The ties will be played around the 25 September. A reminder of the balls:

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Bradford

5 Brentford

6 Brighton

7 Cardiff

8 Crystal Palace

9 Exeter

10 Fulham

11 Ipswich

12 Leicester

13 Liverpool

14 Luton

15 Manchester City

16 Manchester United

17 Mansfield

18 Middlesbrough

19 Norwich

20 Newcastle

21 Peterborough

22 Port Vale

23 Salford

24 Stoke

25 Sutton

26 West Ham

27 Wolves

28 Chelsea

29 Everton

30 Blackburn

31 Burnley

32 Lincoln

Tonight’s results: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley

22:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Zeki Amdouni’s last-minute goal clinched Burnley a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest and sent his side into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Switzerland forward, signed from Basel in July, stepped off the bench late in the second half and volleyed home from six yards to settle a largely forgettable tie between two Premier League rivals in the Clarets’ favour.

Amdouni, a 78th-minute replacement for Jay Rodriguez, volleyed home unmarked from Josh Brownhill’s headed flick-on to seal victory for the visitors.

Zeki Amdouni knocks home Burnley’s late winner (Getty Images)

Tonight’s results: Harrogate 0-8 Blackburn Rovers

22:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

Teenagers Thomas Bloxham and James Edmondson scored on their senior debuts as Blackburn romped to an 8-0 win at League Two Harrogate.

Rovers enjoyed their biggest victory since 1963 in a heavily one-sided Carabao Cup second round tie, with John Buckley (2), Jake Garrett, Sam Gallagher, Dilan Markanday and Zak Gilsenan also on target for the Championship side.

The visitors, who made 10 changes to the side that started Sunday’s Championship win at Watford, had the outcome wrapped up by half-time, cruising into a 4-0 lead.

Tonight’s results: Chelsea 2-1 AFC Wimbledon

22:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea survived an early scare as they came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the League Cup at Stamford Bridge.

The League Two visitors took a shock lead from the penalty spot in the 19th minute through James Tilley after Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez brought down Harry Pell inside the box.

Chelsea continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession but failed to make it count until they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Noni Madueke, which the England under-21 forward converted in first-half stoppage time.

Substitute Enzo Fernandez grabbed the winner for the hosts in the 72nd minute with his first goal for the club.

Bashir Humphreys applauds the Chelsea fans (PA)

Carabao Cup third-round draw

22:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

The draw is coming up very shortly...

Sean Dyche speaks after Everton knock out Doncaster

22:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

On a challenging night: “Every game’s a tough game. We’ve got a lot of young players learning.”

On new signing Beto, who scored on debut: “I don’t think it was just Beto [who changed the game] but Beto’s come in, he’s raw, he’s learning, we want to him to be effective. He’s only been with us one day, but on that first showing he’s done very well. I told him to go and enjoy it. It gives him a nice start with the Evertonians.”

Carabao Cup third-round draw

22:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here are the names in the hat for the third-round draw:

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Bradford

5 Brentford

6 Brighton

7 Cardiff

8 Crystal Palace

9 Exeter

10 Fulham

11 Ipswich

12 Leicester

13 Liverpool

14 Luton

15 Manchester City

16 Manchester United

17 Mansfield

18 Middlesbrough

19 Norwich

20 Newcastle

21 Peterborough

22 Port Vale

23 Salford

24 Stoke

25 Sutton

26 West Ham

27 Wolves

28 Chelsea

29 Everton

30 Blackburn

31 Burnley

32 Lincoln

Tonight’s second-round results

22:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Harrogate Town 0-8 Blackburn Rovers

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley

Chelsea 2-1 AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United 0-0 Lincoln City (Lincoln win 2-3 on pens)

Doncaster 1-2 Everton

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea (R) celebrates with teammate Noni Madueke (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Full-time! Doncaster 1-2 Everton

22:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Everton come through a tough night thanks, in big part, to the excellent performance of new striker Beto. He looks some player, albeit against League Two opposition, and supporters will be excited to see the Portuguese in the Premier League. Beto scored the equaliser before Arnaut Danjuma’s late winner sent Everton through to the third round draw.

Beto celebrates after scoring Everton’s equaliser (Getty Images)

Full-time! Sheffield United 0-0 Lincoln City (Lincoln win 3-2 on pens)

21:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lincoln City have pulled off an upset at Bramall Lane, seeing off their Premier League hosts via a penalty shootout. John Egan missed the final kick to send Lincoln through to the third round.

Lincoln players celebrate their victory over Sheffield United (PA)

GOAL! Doncaster 1-2 Everton (Danjuma, 88)

21:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Late drama at the Eco-Power Stadium! Doncaster have played so well tonight and the League Two side had got themselves ahead, but the excellent new Everton signing Beto equalised and Arnaut Danjuma has surely now booked Everton’s place in the third round with a jinking run across the edge of the box before a low, hard finish.

Carabao Cup second round LIVE

21:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

There are five games going on tonight, and three have just finished. A memorable night for Blackburn Rovers who scored eight (!) at Harrogate, while Burnley stole a late winner at Forest and Chelsea had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon.

Tonight’s results

Harrogate 0-8 Blackburn FT

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley FT

Chelsea 2-1 AFC Wimbledon FT

Latest scores

Sheffield United 0-0 Lincoln City – goes to penalties

Doncaster 1-1 Everton – 80 mins

Ange Postecoglou defends decision to make changes as Tottenham exit Carabao Cup

21:40 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou defended his decision to make nine changes after Tottenham suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat at Fulham in the Carabao Cup second round.

Spurs entered this contest following back-to-back wins in the Premier League, which had generated a feelgood factor around the club despite the departure of all-time top scorer Harry Kane on the eve of the new season.

Only Micky van de Ven and Richarlison retained their starting berths from the win at Bournemouth and while Tottenham improved from a sluggish start, penalties were required after a 1-1 draw and Davinson Sanchez failed to score from 12 yards to hand the visitors a 5-3 spot-kick loss.

Ange Postecoglou defends decision to make changes as Tottenham exit Carabao Cup

Ange Postecoglou defends Carabao Cup line-up

21:35 , Mike Jones

“Obviously disappointed with the outcome, getting knocked out of the cup,” Ange Postecoglou said after Richarlison’s second-half goal cancelled out Micky Van de Ven’s own-goal before Spurs lost a penalty shootout to Premier League rivals Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

“We weren’t at our fluent best, particularly early on which was not surprising considering the amount of changes I made. A lot of the boys tonight, it was their first start of the season.

“We lacked cohesion and fluency, but I really liked the way we hung in there. There are many different ways to grow as a team and we showed some real character.

“We had our moments in the second half to maybe go and win it. We weren’t able to get over the line and lost on penalties.”

Same old Spurs? Ange Postecoglou’s first trophy chance ends in penalty agony

21:30 , Mike Jones

Tottenham suffered their first on-pitch setback of the Ange Postecoglou era after they exited the Carabao Cup in the second round at Fulham after Davinson Sanchez crucially had an effort saved in a 5-3 defeat on penalties.

Richarlison had opened his account for the season to cancel out a 19th-minute own-goal from Micky van de Ven, which had given the hosts a deserved half-time advantage despite being without boss Marco Silva, who was serving a touchline ban.

No further goals were forthcoming and the 1-1 scoreline at 90 minutes meant spot-kicks were required and after five successful penalties a low effort from Sanchez which was saved by Marek Rodak proved the difference.

Same old Spurs? Ange Postecoglou’s first trophy chance ends in penalty agony

Enzo Maresca hails Jamie Vardy as Leicester continue flying start to season

21:25 , Mike Jones

Maresca said: “I’m happy to continue in this competition and I’m happy for the players, especially the young players who don’t play every week.

“I’ve been really happy with Jamie Vardy because when a striker scores they are always happy for them as well as the team.

“He’s been performing well when he starts and as well when he’s been on the bench and his contribution has been amazing.”

(Getty Images)

Jamie Vardy scores first goal of season in second round win over Tranmere

21:20 , Mike Jones

Leicester manager Enzo Maresca hailed the contribution of veteran striker Jamie Vardy as the Foxes continued their flying start to the season with a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at Tranmere.

Second-half strikes from Wilfred Ndidi and former England international Vardy proved the difference as the Championship side ran out 2-0 victors against their League Two opponents.

It was a sixth win out of six for Leicester in all competitions this season and saw 36-year-old Vardy open his account for the campaign after returning to the starting line-up.

Enzo Maresca hails Jamie Vardy as Leicester continue flying start to season

Andoni Iraola lauds David Brooks as Bournemouth make Carabao Cup progress

21:15 , Mike Jones

Andoni Iraola hailed acting captain David Brooks for the role he played in Bournemouth’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Swansea as the Spaniard celebrated his first victory as Cherries boss.

Brooks slotted home a second-half equaliser to cancel out Matt Grimes opener at the Swansea.Com Stadium as the Wales international celebrated his first competitive goal for over two years, and first since returning from cancer treatment.

“He was the captain today, and it’s good that he scored. Like the others, he was much better second half,” said Iraola.

“He’s trying to push himself and fight for a starting place. It is good to have this kind of competition. It was a game with two different halves. We started very badly and we were slow to move the ball,

“The second half was different and we were much quicker, and we moved higher up the pitch. But this is the cup and sometimes you have to suffer.

“The attitude and willingness to attack the space in the second half was much better. We were more aware of the situations, and after half-time, the game was more open.”

Bournemouth substitute Ryan Christie nets stoppage-time winner at Swansea

21:10 , Mike Jones

Ryan Christie came off the bench to steer Bournemouth past Swansea and into the third round of the Carabao Cup, just as penalties were looming.

The Scotland international turned the ball into the far corner in the first minute of stoppage time after he was fed by fellow replacement Justin Kluivert to seal a 3-2 victory.

Swansea had made spot-kicks appear likely when another substitute, Jamie Peterson, drove the ball through a crowd of players to make it 2-2 with 11 minutes remaining, but Christie had other ideas.

Bournemouth substitute Ryan Christie nets stoppage-time winner at Swansea

Alex Neil delight as new signings help Stoke hammer Rotherham

21:05 , Mike Jones

Stoke manager Alex Neil was delighted with his new recruits as full debutants Wouter Burger and Mehdi Leris got on the scoresheet in a 6-1 Carabao Cup thrashing of Rotherham.

“I think it’s important that obviously we try and maintain our home form, which has been good, and it’s nice to score a lot of goals,” Neil said.

“It’s nice to get a lot of new fellas on the pitch as well. We’re still in that transitional period where we’re getting boys in and trying to get them on the pitch.

“But we scored some great goals. I think to start it, Wout getting his first goal, sort of set us on our way.”

Matt Doherty at the double as Wolves east past Blackpool

21:00 , Mike Jones

Matt Doherty marked his second Wolves debut with two goals and Nathan Fraser scored on his first senior appearance as they brushed aside League One Blackpool 5-0 to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Sasa Kalajdzic doubled his Wolves tally days after getting off the mark at Everton and Fabio Silva capped a fine display with his first goal for the club since May 2021 before the popular Doherty, back at the ground where he spent a decade before leaving in 2020, scored two in seven minutes.

Substitute Fraser had set up the second of Doherty’s goals and the 18-year-old then got in on the scoring himself, beating goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell with a deflected effort late on.

Matt Doherty at the double as Wolves east past Blackpool

Alfie Doughty screamer helps Premier League Luton past Gillingham in Carabao Cup

20:55 , Mike Jones

Alfie Doughty scored a screamer as Premier League Luton knocked League Two side Gillingham out of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 second-round victory at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters, who are still searching for a first top-flight point of the season, were ahead after just two minutes. Summer signing Jacob Brown was fed by Luke Berry and arrowed an unerring left-footed shot beyond Glenn Morris into the bottom corner.

He had another go after seven minutes, unable to repeat the feat from further out this time, as Gills did not threaten a great deal during the opening stages, Jayden Clarke firing well over from range.

Alfie Doughty screamer helps Premier League Luton past Gillingham in Carabao Cup

Thomas Frank hails Ellery Balcombe after Brentford beat Newport on penalties

20:50 , Mike Jones

Brentford boss Thomas Frank paid tribute to debutant goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe after his two spot-kick saves ensured the Bees edged past Newport 3-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade.

Mathias Jensen thought he had won the Carabao Cup tie for the visitors in the 88th minute but teenage substitute Kiban Rai headed home deep into stoppage time for the hosts to take the game to spot-kicks.

Adam Lewis then hit a post with Newport’s first effort, before Balcombe saved from Nathan Wood and Bryn Morris, and Keane Lewis-Potter settled the contest in the Premier League side’s favour.

Thomas Frank hails Ellery Balcombe after Brentford beat Newport on penalties

Carabao Cup third round draw

20:45 , Mike Jones

There are five matches taking place in the Carabao Cup second round tonight:

Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United vs Lincoln City

Doncaster Rovers vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

All five games are underway to see which of the teams will make it into the third round draw later on. Nottingham Forest vs Burnley looks particularly interesting as the two Premier League sides look to outdo each other.

Following Burnley’s defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend Vincent Kompany will be hoping for a positive outcome.

It’s a similar story for Everton who, after three defeats from three in the top-flight, need to take this opportunity to build some confidence into the squad.

When will the third round fixtures be played?

20:40 , Mike Jones

The Carabao Cup third round will be played in the week commencing Monday 25 September, so just under a month’s time.

The final of the competition is scheduled to be played on 25 February 2024.

How to watch the third round draw

20:35 , Mike Jones

Sky Sports are the competition broadcasters in the United Kingdom, and will have live coverage of the match and the subsequent draw.

Viewers can also watch a free live stream of the draw on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

20:30 , Mike Jones

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will be held tonight, Wednesday 29 August, between 9.45–10.15pm, after the conclusion of Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Everton.

Carabao Cup third round draw

18:51 , Mike Jones

Defending champions Manchester United are among the sides to enter the Carabao Cup as it reaches the third round. Erik ten Hag’s side secured their first trophy under the Dutchman by beating Newcastle at Wembley in February and are hoping to repeat that performance this season too.

Most Premier League’s clubs were involved in second round ties but now those who will be featuring in European competition this year will enter the draw.

Having had an extra round off Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa will all find out their third round opponents tonight.

The draw is scheduled to take place at the conclusion of Doncaster Rovers’ match against Everton which is expected to be between 9.45pm and 10.15pm.