Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and more discover fourth-round fate

Defending champions Manchester United became one of the first clubs to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup and will discover their fate in the fourth round with tonight’s draw.

United cruised past Crystal Palace 3-0 on Tuesday evening, while Ipswich and Exeter caused cupsets by beating Premier League sides Wolves and Luton respectively. Burnley avoided a similar fate however, as they dispatched League Two Salford City 4-0.

Another nine teams will book their place in the last 16 on Wednesday evening, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea all in action.

Follow the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw below:

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw live updates

Defending champions Manchester United draw Newcastle in fourth round

Four all Premier League clashes in last 16

Full Carabao Cup fourth-round draw

22:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter City v Middlesbrough

Everton v Burnley

West Ham United v Arsenal

Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Newcastle knock out Manchester City

22:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Newcastle substitutes take charge to end Man City’s quadruple dream at the first hurdle:

Newcastle subs take charge to end Man City’s quadruple dream at the first hurdle

A reminder of the ball numbers tonight, after tonight’s results:

1. Burnley

2. Exeter City

3. Ipswich Town

4. Manchester United

5. Mansfield Town

6. Middlesbrough

7. Port Vale

8. Bournemouth

9. Everton

10. Blackburn Rovers

11. Arsenal

12. Chelsea

13. Fulham

14. West Ham United

15. Liverpool

16. Newcastle United

Late Exeter winner sends Luton crashing out of Carabao Cup

21:52 , Luke Baker

Luton crashed out of the Carabao Cup as they were beaten 1-0 by League One Exeter at St James Park.

Demetri Mitchell scored the only goal of an absorbing game with seven minutes remaining before he was later sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

It was all hands to the pump for Exeter, who defended as though their lives depended on it as a raucous sell-out crowd cheered them on.

And, as much as Luton huffed and puffed, they could not breach an outstanding Grecians defence as Exeter beat top-flight opposition for the first time since 1981 and reached round four for the first time since 1989.

Late Exeter winner sends Luton crashing out of Carabao Cup

Ipswich come from two goals down to knock Wolves out of Carabao Cup

21:42 , Luke Baker

A second-string Ipswich side put another feather in the cap of manager Kieran McKenna after they fought back from two goals down to stun Wolves in the Carabao Cup third round with a 3-2 win at Portman Road.

McKenna, who has developed a reputation as one of the brightest coaches in England after he masterminded the Tractors Boys’ promotion to the Championship last season, watched his team go 2-0 down early on.

Hwang Hee-Chan and Toti netted inside 15 minutes for the Premier League side but they still slumped to a fifth defeat in eight matches under new boss Gary O’Neil.

Omari Hutchinson started the Ipswich comeback with a fine 28th-minute finish before Freddie Ladapo ensured it was all square at half-time. Jack Taylor’s superb 25-yard strike soon after the break handed former Manchester United assistant McKenna his first victory over a top-flight club.

Ipswich come from two goals down to knock Wolves out of Carabao Cup

Man United get belated season lift-off thanks to midfield duo in unexpected roles

21:35 , Luke Baker

The defending Carabao Cup champions Manchester United made it through to the fourth round with victory over Crystal Palace last night.

Read Richard Jolly’s report from the match:

Man United get belated season lift-off thanks to midfield duo in unexpected roles

When will the fourth-round fixtures be played and when is the final?

21:14 , Luke Baker

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing Monday 30 October.

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for 25 February 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

How to watch on TV and online

21:02 , Luke Baker

Sky Sports will broadcast both the match before and the draw. The draw will also be live streamed for free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Emma Saunders will host the draw alongside former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge and recently retired England international Izzy Christiansen.

When is the fourth round draw?

20:50 , Luke Baker

The fourth round draw takes place on the 27 September after the match between Newcastle and Manchester City which will be televised from St James’ Park. The match is due to kick off at 8pm, and the draw will follow after full-time, starting between 10-10:10pm.

What time is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw? Date, time and how to watch

20:35 , Luke Baker

Defending champions Manchester United beat Crystal Palace in their third round clash and a further seven Premier League teams begin their Carabao Cup campaign across this midweek.

Manchester City, West Ham, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton, and Liverpool become involved at this stage after a bye to allow for European competition.

In the last round, League One side Lincoln City provided a shock when they beat Premier League opponents Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth-round draw.

What time is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw. We’re about to reach the last-16 stage of the competition as the remaining teams await their fate.