Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Liverpool, Man City and more learn fourth-round fate after Man United beat Aston Villa

Jamie Braidwood
·12 min read
Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw, which has opened up for teams after Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out this week.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United were able to book their place in the hat but Brentford and West Ham were among the Premier League teams knocked out by lower-ranked opposition.

League Two Gillingham, who knocked Brentford out on penalties, are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the draw, while League One Charlton Athletic, MK Dons and Lincoln City were also able to advance.

The draw for the fourth round will be held after Manchester United’s tie with Aston Villa, which finished as a 4-2 win for the hosts at Old Trafford. The next stage of the competition takes place following the World Cup final and before the return of the Premier League - on December 20 and 21.

Follow the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw, below:

  • Draw gets underway at 10:30pm

  • What teams are in the draw?

  • Carabao Cup fourth-round results

  • Manchester United defeat Aston Villa 4-2 to advance

22:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Wolves vs Gillingham

Southampton vs Lincoln City

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

Manchester City vs Liverpool!

Manchester United vs Burnley

MK Dons vs Leicester City

Charlton vs Brighton

22:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Charlton vs Brighton

22:38 , Jamie Braidwood

MK Dons vs Leicester City

22:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United vs Burnley

22:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City vs Liverpool!

22:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

22:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest

22:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Southampton vs Lincoln City

22:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Wolves vs Gillingham

22:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Peter Schmeichel and Dion Dublin will be picking the balls. Here’s a reminder of the numbers.

  • 1 AFC Bournemouth

  • 2 Blackburn Rovers

  • 3 Brighton & Hove Albion

  • 4 Burnley

  • 5 Charlton Athletic

  • 6 Gillingham

  • 7 Leicester City

  • 8 Lincoln City

  • 9 Liverpool

  • 10 Manchester City

  • 11 Milton Keynes Dons

  • 12 Newcastle United

  • 13 Nottingham Forest

  • 14 Southampton

  • 15 Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • 16 Manchester United

22:30 , Jamie Braidwood

We have been assured that the Carabao Cup draw is on the way, so hang tight for now...

Right, it’s time!

22:25 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s already been a big day of football news with Gareth Southgate’s England squad announcement for the World Cup. The headline inclusion was that of James Maddison and although it has been a considered decision from Southgate, it’s one that comes with a risk, too.

Here’s Mark Critchley’s analysis of the England squad:

Gareth Southgate takes considered yet significant risk with James Maddison selection

22:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag, speaking to Sky Sports: “Two halves, never the same! It’s true. But first half we controlled the game by good pressing, but we then did the wrong things in transition. We missed a lot of opportunities and we were sloppy on the ball. At half time we said keep the pressing, but be more direct. We fought back and I’m proud of the team that they could do that after Sunday’s defeat.

“It’s a quick game, it’s an intense game. We have made a step in the right direction but we need to find the moments where we can have more composure. But we have a long way to go. Of course, we now have time to reflect and see where we can improve.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

22:15 , Jamie Braidwood

22:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Frank Lampard admitted Everton’s fringe players had come up short after being sent crashing out of the Carabao Cup at Bournemouth.

Lampard defended his decision to make eleven changes as the Toffees’ hopes of moving a step closer to winning their first trophy since 1995 were dashed with a 4-1 third round defeat in Dorset.

Frank Lampard admits ‘we were poor’ after Everton are humbled by Bournemouth

22:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United may not see it as revenge for Sunday, let alone 2021’s Europa League final defeat, but they found a way of overcoming Unai Emery.

A prowess in knockout competitions helped give the quadruple Europa League winner such appeal to Aston Villa that they appointed him but their first defeat under the Spaniard came against a club who can testify to his excellence.

Emery’s Villarreal are a major reason why United have not lifted a trophy since 2017 but Villa have gone 26 years without winning silverware and, four days after his first game, the Spaniard cannot claim the Carabao Cup this season after a night of fluctuating emotions.

In a game of two halves, a subdued first followed by a stunning second, Villa led twice but succumbed to a familiar tormentor.

Match report by Richard Jolly as Manchester United progressed to the last 16.

Bruno Fernandes steers Manchester United past Aston Villa in thrilling cup comeback

22:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Boubacar Traore’s late winner sent Wolves through to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

The substitute struck with five minutes left to down much-changed Leeds and seal a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

It settled an uneventful game which looked to be heading to penalties and gave new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui and his coaches food for thought.

Lopetegui is due at the club’s Compton training base on Friday, ahead of watching Saturday’s visit of Arsenal, before officially taking charge on Monday.

The former Spain manager’s lieutenants were at Molineux having already briefly introduced themselves to the squad and they would have been concerned and encouraged in equal measure early on.

Wolves knock Leeds out of Carabao Cup after Boubacar Traore’s late winner

21:53 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! That’s it! Scott McTominay adds a fourth for United and they will be through to the fourth round as well. Brilliant second half at Old Trafford.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

21:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal could add to their “short squad” in the January transfer window after his much-changed side slumped to Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton.

The Gunners showed 10 changes from their weekend win at Chelsea which took them back to the top of the Premier League as Brighton left the Emirates Stadium with a 3-1 win.

Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for the hosts with his 11th goal in 12 Carabao Cup outings, but Brighton stormed back.

Danny Welbeck levelled from the penalty spot after the former Arsenal man had been fouled by Gunners debutant Karl Hein, the Estonia goalkeeper slipping over before jumping back to his feet just in time to trip Welbeck.

Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey scored on the break to send Brighton through as Arteta’s call for the cavalry – Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka and Oleksandr Zinchenko all coming off the bench – failed to rouse a response.

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal’s ‘short’ squad may need January reinforcements

21:40 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! And now Manchester United are in front! It’s a gift from Aston Villa, given away by goalkeeper Robin Olsen, and Fernandes’ shot takes a deflection off Mings and into the net!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

21:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe backed goalkeeper Nick Pope’s World Cup claims after witnessing his penalty shoot-out heroics as England boss Gareth Southgate prepared to name his squad.

The 30-year-old, a £10million summer signing from Burnley, saved spot-kicks from Luka Milivojevic, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei as the Magpies progressed to the last 16 in the Carabao Cup courtesy of a 3-2 shoot-out win after the 90 minutes at St James’ Park had ended goalless.

Pope is widely expected to be included in Southgate’s squad when it is announced on Thursday, and his performance will not have gone unnoticed after he also produced a fine first-half stop to deny Mateta.

Eddie Howe talks up shoot-out hero Nick Pope before World Cup squad announcement

21:29 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! What a game this is now! After winning a flick-on, Rashford picks up on a loose ball in the box, skips around a slipping Tyrone Mings, and fires into the back of the net!

It’s 2-2.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

21:23 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! Aston Villa retake the lead! Ashley Young drives forward from right back and floats a lovely ball towards the back post. Leon Bailey is there and nods across, only for the ball to deflect in off Diogo Dalot!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

21:14 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham’s players “let themselves and the fans down” as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to a youthful Blackburn side.

Angelo Ogbonna missed the crucial penalty as Rovers won 10-9 on spot-kicks in a marathon shoot-out.

After 19 successful penalties Ogbonna’s effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar to send Championship Rovers through to round four following a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

‘They have let themselves and the fans down’: West Ham criticised after shock loss

21:12 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! Wow - what a reply, and what a start to the second half! This time it’s Villa who are left open, and Bruno Fernandes rolls it across for Anthony Martial to tap in.

Just 19 seconds between the goals.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

21:10 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! Jacob Ramsey slices Manchester United open and a lovely finish from Ollie Watkins puts Aston Villa ahead at Old Trafford!

Game on.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

21:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola declared himself “more than pleased” after Manchester City claimed their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday.

On a night when Kalvin Phillips returned to action to stake his claim for a World Cup place, City prevailed at the Etihad Stadium with second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez.

Pep Guardiola happy with Man City display to see off Chelsea

20:51 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s 0-0 at half-time between Manchester United and Aston Villa in the final third-round match of the week. A woeful 45 minutes that will not live long in the memory.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

20:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Jesse Lingard admits he has underwhelmed at Nottingham Forest so far, but wants his first goal to kick-start his City Ground career.

The former England international had not scored or assisted in his opening 12 games following his surprise summer free transfer after leaving Manchester United and has spent plenty of time on the bench as Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return.

But he put that right against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, setting up Renan Lodi for the opener and then nodding home as Forest secured a 2-0 win.

Jesse Lingard hoping to kick on after ‘massive’ first Nottingham Forest goal

20:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Carabao Cup fourth-round results

Tuesday 8 November

Leicester 3-0 Newport

Bournemouth 4-1 Everton

Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town

Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City

Stevenage 1-1 (4-5p) Charlton

MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe

Brentford 1-1 (5-6p) Gillingham

Wednesday 9 November

West Ham 2-2 (9-10p) Blackburn

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham

Newcastle 0-0 (3-2p) Crystal Palace

Southampton 1-1 (6-5p) Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal 1-3 Brighton

Wolves 1-0 Leeds

Liverpool 0-0 (3-2p) Derby

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

20:34 , Jamie Braidwood

20:32 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the fourth-round draw?

The draw for the fourth round will take place at 10:30pm on Thursday 10 November, following Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa.

The fourth round ties will take place on the week beginning 19 December as football resumes following the World Cup final.

20:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw, which has opened up for teams after Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out this week.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United were able to book their place in the hat but Brentford and West Ham were among the Premier League teams knocked out by lower-ranked opposition.

League Two Gillingham, who knocked Brentford out on penalties, are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the draw, while League One Charlton Athletic, MK Dons and Lincoln City were also able to advance.

The draw for the fourth round will be held after Manchester United’s tie with Aston Villa, while the next stage of the competition takes place following the World Cup final and before the return of the Premier League - on December 20 and 21.

