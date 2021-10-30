Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham learn quarter-final opponents

What they’re playing for: the Carabao Cup trophy (Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs awaiting their last-eight fate in the League Cup. The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Saturday morning, with each side having earned their spot courtesy of midweek victories - half of them going through thanks to penalty shoot-out wins.

The remaining eight sides in the draw are Chelsea, Arsenal and Sunderland from Tuesday night’s games, plus Brentford, West Ham, Leicester, Tottenham and Liverpool following them one evening later. It was the Hammers who saw off reigning champions Manchester City, ensuring there would be no fifth straight success for Pep Guardiola’s side - and also meaning that Jurgen Klopp’s team can retake the record for most wins in the competition if they go the distance this year. Sunderland, meanwhile, are the only remaining club from outside the Premier League, after the League One side saw off QPR on penalties.

Quarter-final ties are scheduled to be played in the week commencing December 20, with the semi-finals then taking place in the new year. Follow all the live updates for the Carabao Cup draw below:

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Programme starts from 10.30am, draw to follow

Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs among sides left in

How will Carabao Cup affect Brentford?

10:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank admitted he does not know how going through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals will affect his side’s Premier League form.

The Bees, who booked their place in the last eight with a 2-1 win at Stoke on Wednesday, travel to Burnley in the league on Saturday. Brentford have an unbeaten away record and will face a side still searching for their first league win of the season - but Frank harbours cup as well as league aspirations.

“I just know one thing. We would like to do as well as possible in the League Cup. We’re now in the quarter-finals, why not try to win it?” he said. “There are some massive clubs there but we’ll do our very best.

“Last year we managed to get to the semi-finals even though we were in the Championship and played even more games in December than we are planning to do this year. I know my staff is so skilful everything will be planned, we’ll be on top of that, so if we’re not unlucky with injuries like I think we have been then I can’t see a reason why we shouldn’t give it a big shot.” PA

Roundup

10:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester City’s stranglehold over the Carabao Cup was finally broken after West Ham defeated Pep Guardiola’s side on penalties at the London Stadium. It meant, after four successive years of City dominance, a new winner will be crowned in February and plenty of sides in the quarter-final draw will feel confident of their chances.

Arsenal brushed aside Leeds to secure their place in the last-eight, with Mikel Arteta looking to lift his second trophy as a head coach, and are now unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions. Chelsea required penalties to edge past Southampton but have been in imperious form since lifting the Champions League last summer and currently top the Premier League table.

Sunderland are the weakest side left in the draw after edging QPR on penalties, while Liverpool and Tottenham saw off Preston and Burnley respectively. Brentford are through, too, having held off a late fightback at Stoke, while Leicester were twice pegged back by Brighton in normal time but came out victorious in the shootout.

How to watch Carabao Cup draw

10:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

It will be shown on Sky Sports’ Soccer AM this morning, broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The draw itself is also expected to be shown on Sky Sports’ Youtube channel.

Carabao Cup dates and schedule

09:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

The draw might be today but it will be a little while until we see these games in action. The busy European midweeks and another international break (sorry to be the bearer of bad news) are on the horizon, meaning the Carabao Cup quarter-finals slot in just before Christmas.

Then, in that funny little period in the New Year when the Premier League pauses for a couple of weeks, the FA Cup third round is sandwiched in between the two legs of the Carabao semi-finals – meaning if any of the big guns are knocked out at the quarter-final stage, their big stars will probably be jetting off somewhere warm for a while until the Premier League returns in mid January.

The final, at Wembley, is on Sunday 27 February.

Quarter-Finals – w/c 20 December 2021

Semi-Final first legs – w/c 3 January 2022

Semi-Final second legs – w/c 10 January 2022

Final – Sunday 27 February 2022

Who is in the draw?

09:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of the eight names in the hat/bag/bowl, and some stats for you: Seven play in the Premier League; five are from London; three have never won the League Cup before.

Arsenal

Chelsea

Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City

Liverpool

Brentford

West Ham United

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

09:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

The draw will take place during the Sky Sports TV show Soccer AM this morning, with John Fendley hosting as Jimmy Bullard and Danny Mays conduct the draw. The programme will begin at 10.30am BST and conclude at midday.

09:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

