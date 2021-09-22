Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Fourth round fixtures as Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal among teams in the hat

(Getty Images)

Current champions Manchester City will face West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, after the Hammers dispatched City’s rivals Man United on Wednesday night.

City hammered Wycombe in the third round to book their own spot in the draw, with the likes of Liverpool and Leeds also progressing on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, Chelsea progressed past Aston Villa in a penalty shoot-out and they will face another top-flight team in Southampton, while Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Preston North End.

Arsenal are set to face Leeds in a tasty-looking tie, while the only fixture without a Premier League team set to feature sees Championship outfit QPR - who knocked out Everton - host League One side Sunderland.

Man City have won the last four League Cups in succession, and have won the competition a joint-record eight times along with Liverpool.

The fourth round fixtures will be played across October 26 and 27.

Follow all the latest updates from the Carabao Cup fourth round draw after the end of the Man United vs West Ham match below:

Current champions Manchester City will face West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, after the Hammers dispatched City's rivals Man United on Wednesday night.

There are a few tasty fixtures for the next round. West Ham face another huge test as they welcome holders Manchester City to the London Stadium.

Preston are getting a visit from Liverpool and Arsenal vs Leeds should be really entertaining.

Here’s the draw in full, the fourth round will be played over October 26th-27th:

Cheslea vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Leeds

Stoke vs Brentford

West Ham vs Manchester City

Leicester vs Brighton

Burnley vs Tottenham

QPR vs Sunderland

Preston vs Liverpool

Finally, Preston are drawn against Liverpool.

QPR knocked out Everton last night and will play League One’s Sunderland.

Burnley host Tottenham in a big Premier League clash.

Leicester take on Brighton.

Tonight’s winners West Ham face another team from Manchester as they face Manchester City.

Stoke beat Watford last night and they’ll host Brentford in the next round.

Arsenal are drawn against Leeds.

Harry Redknapp and Micah Richards are drawing the balls.

Chelsea have a home tie against Southampton in the first match.

The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round is about to take place. Here’s a reminder of who is left in the competition:

Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Man City, Preston, QPR, Southampton, Stoke, Sunderland, Tottenham, West Ham

Reaction from Mark Noble

22:00 , Michael Jones

West Ham are through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup thanks to Manuel Lanzini’s 10th minute goal at Old Trafford. It’s a memorable win for the Hammers with captain Mark Noble calling it a ‘great night’. He told Sky Sports:

The last couple of days have been tough but you put your boots back on and come out to play. You could call it two glorified B teams but I thought the players were fantastic. “Things happen in football and sport. Sunday night at home I felt sick as a pig but you wake up in the morning and go to training to get ready for Wednesday. I have missed penalties in the past but because of the occasion it was maybe so hyped. We came to Old Trafford, one of the greatest places in the world, and thoroughly enjoyed it. “It gives a chances to players who don’t play regularly and when you go get a chance you have to take it. All in all, a great night for West Ham and a fantastic night for myself. Victories at Manchester United don’t come a lot.”

21:58 , Michael Jones

West Ham won at Old Trafford for the first time since 2007 as they knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup at the third round stage.

In the second meeting of these two sides in just four days, West Ham made a fast start at Old Trafford and took a deserved lead when Manuel Lanzini steered home a cut-back from Ryan Fredericks in the 10th minute.

Tottenham have beaten Wolves after Conor Coady misses a crucial penalty and Chelsea progress with Reece James firing home the winning spot kick!

21:51 , Michael Jones

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.

Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.

Arsenal 3 - 0 AFC Wimbledon

Brighton 2 - 0 Swansea

Chelsea 1 - 1 Aston Villa (Currently playing out penalties)

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

Millwall 0 - 2 Leicester

Wolves 2 - 2 Tottenham (Currently playing out penalties)

Manchester United had 27 shots compared to West Ham’s nine but the Hammers created the better chances. Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble both should have scored in the closing changes.

Mason Greenwood had a great one-on-one chance but other than that the Red Devils were very lacklustre in the final third.

90+4 mins: Redemption for the Hammers! They knock Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup three days after losing to them in the Premier League.

Manuel Lanzini is the hero of the night. His early goal is the difference between the teams. What a result for West Ham.

90+2 mins: Man Utd corner. Fernandes swings it into the box as up comes Dean Henderson. The cross goes over the goalkeeper and Issa Diop heads it clear for West Ham. Two minutes to go, they’re almost there.

90 mins: Mark Noble has a one-on-one chance to finish the game but his effort comes straight to Henderson who closes him down well. Man Utd need to score but it’s West Ham pushing for the next goal.

There’ll be four minutes of added time to play.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

87 mins: West Ham work the ball up the pitch before Bowen knocks it back to Noble. Man Utd are scrambling to get back in formation but Noble flicks one over the top and Yarmolenko brings it down in the box. He takes it around Henderson but hits the post with his side-footed attempt! How’s he missed?

84 mins: Man Utd work a corner clear and threaten to break on the counter-attack through Elanga. He’s caught by Bowen who smartly nudges him over and gives away a free kick. It’s allows his teammates to get back into their defensive positions.

81 mins: An inswinging Man Utd corner is headed out to Sancho on the edge of the box. He shoots and the ball deflects off one of the many bodies in his way. Martial is first to the loose ball but his effort back across goal is parried by Areola and West Ham boot it away. Last ditch stuff but the Hammers still lead!

78 mins: Bruno Fernandes has a sighter at goal from the edge of the box. He gets the ball to dip below the crossbar but the effort is off target and sneaks wide of the near post. Still, it got the Man Utd fans excited. They’ve not had a great deal to cheer about.

75 mins: Elanga comes forward on the overlap but finds his path into the box blocked. He knocks the ball back to Sancho who weaves into the area and shoots. There’s a shout for handball as his effort takes a deflection and goes out for a corner.

72 mins: Dalot arrives in the box to meet a cross from Lingard. He pulls it back into the middle and wins a corner for Man Utd. Telles swings it into the middle where Bailly pops up from deep to head the ball over the goal.

Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga are called on by Ole Gunner Solskjaer. Telles and Lingard are the ones taken off.

69 mins: David Moyes is bringing on reinforcements. Manuel Lanzini got scraped down the shin in a tackle and he took his sweet time getting back to his feet.

It doesn’t matter though as he and Arthur Masuaku are replaced with Pablo Fornals and Nikola Vlasic.

66 mins: Chance! The momentum may be swinging Man Utd’s way. Greenwood wins the ball by pressing high and slots it across to Lingard. The pass is a little heavy so Lingard hits a first time shot from outside the box when he gets to it. The connection is good but effort comes straight to Areola in goal.

63 mins: Save! Immediately Greenwood makes things happen. Van de Beek chips the ball into the box from the right as Greenwood makes the run from deep. He sprints between Diop and Dawson, brings the ball down and guides it to the goalkeeper’s right but Areola drops low and somehow keeps it out!

60 mins: Noble needs to be careful. He hands off Bailly whilst in possession and the Utd defender makes a meal of it clutching his face as he goes down. Man Utd are awarded a free kick but Noble gets away without another booking.

Mason Greenwood comes on to replace Juan Mata.

57 mins: Mark Noble has used up his length of rope. Sancho deftly flicks the ball around him and looks to drive forward through the middle but Noble tugs him back and knocks him over. Jon Moss’s whistle goes and out comes a yellow card for West Ham’s captain.

54 mins: Manchester United are using more runners from deeper positions. It’s opening up gaps in the West Ham defence but the final passes haven’t yet been clinical enough.

Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes are warming up for the home team.

51 mins: Chance! Jadon Sancho comes close to opening his account for Man Utd. Mata flicks a dainty pass over the top and Sancho matches it with a good run off the ball. He hits the dropping ball on the volley but has to twist to work it back towards goal and the effort just goes over the crossbar. It would’ve been some goal that one.

48 mins: West Ham have a lot of men behind the ball. Man Utd hit them on the counter-attack but Issa Diop whips the ball off Lingard. It rolls out to Van de Beek who quickly knocks it up to Sancho on the left side. He shimmies to the right and shoots but there’s three defenders in front of him and the shot is blocked.

Second half: Manchester United restart the game and work the ball down the left. Sancho runs it inside but gives the ball away with a wayward pass towards Dalot. Masuaku intercepts but he’s tackled immediately by Mata who then plays a poor pass into the box for Lingard which is cleared by Dawson.

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place after the conclusion of this game and we’ll be following it live. Here’s a look at the all the teams left in the competition:

Brentford, Burnley, Leeds, Man City, Liverpool, Preston, QPR, Southampton, Stoke, Sunderland, Brighton/Swansea, Arsenal/AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea/Aston Villa, Man United/West Ham, Millwall/Leicester, Wolves/Tottenham.

Manchester United have had more possession (62%) and more shots (13) but it feels as though West Ham have done more with the ball. Obviously they’ve scored a goal but they’ve created better chances around the box.

That said Man Utd should probably have had a penalty. Mark Noble pulled Jesse Lingard to the floor in his own penalty area but Jon Moss played on and VAR isn’t in action tonight to overturn it.

45+2 mins: West Ham lead at the break. Manchester United have had a couple of moments where they’ve looked threatening but I think West Ham have been the better team. The opening 10 minutes were fantastic from David Moyes’ men and they’ve earned their lead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some things to think about. Will we see Bruno Fernandes or Phil Jones in the second half?

45 mins: Not yet. Man Utd deal competently with the second corner and even manage to sweep up the pitch. Sancho plays a one-two with Martial to fly into the box. He goes for goal from a tight angle on the left but Areola is behind it well to parry the ball away.

Two added minutes to play.

42 mins: Bailly can’t stop the ball running out for a West Ham corner and Man Ut have a set piece to defend. Henderson comes out to punch it clear but only gets it as far as Arthur Masuaka. He gives the ball to Kral who wins another corner for the Hammers. The visitors are ending the first half strongly. Can they get a second goal?

39 mins: Oh it should be two! Lovely play from West Ham in the final third. Lanzini weaves into the box by linking up with Bowen. He pulls it back to Yarmolenko who chips a pass out to Coufal on the right side. The right-back drills it back into the middle where Bowen sends it wide of the near post. He’s claiming a corner as Bailly stepped in just as the shot was taken but the offside flag is up against the West Ham forward. It wouldn’t have counted even if he’d scored.

36 mins: Good from Dawson. Van de Beek makes an underlapping run down the left wing but the centre-back tracks him and times his sliding tackle beautifully. He wins the ball, knocks it into Van de Beek and is rewarded with a throw in.

33 mins: Jon Moss has refereed this game well so far. There’s been a few heavy borderline challenges but he’s let play go on in most cases.

Sancho drives down the left wing before leaving the ball to Martial. A nice turn from the Frenchman allows him room to carry the ball into the box, which he does, before shifting to the right and firing a shot into the near side-netting.

30 mins: Dalot intercepts the ball high up the pitch and squeezes it inside to Mata who is floored by Mark Noble. He manages to dink the ball out to Telles though and the left-back whacks one from range only to pull it wide of the back post. Man Utd are getting into the game now.

28 mins: Noble’s making his presence felt out there. He slides into a tackle on Lingard and the Man Utd midfielder gets the decision this time. The free kick is around 25-yards out from goal. Juan Mata takes it but hits the furthest man in the wall.

25 mins: Chance! Van de Beek wins the ball in his own half and passes it up to Lingard. He swings a cross into the area that Jadon Sancho keeps alive on the left side. He knocks it back to Lingard who’s moved across the pitch. Lingard turns and drills one from the edge of the box forcing Areola into a low save to palm the ball wide of the post.

22 mins: West Ham’s pressing game has been quite impressive so far. Manchester United are having a tough time playing out from the back with Dean Henderson forced to play it long a couple of times already.

Donny van de Beek gets the ball just outside the box. He’s encouraged to shoot by the Old Trafford faithful and does but he spoons the effort high and wide.

18 mins: Substitution for West Ham. Ryan Fredericks has had to be replaced. He injured himself going down the slope that runs off the pitch at Old Trafford as he set up the opening goal. He tried to play on but seems to have pulled or twisted something and needs to go off.

Vladimir Coufal replaces him for the Hammers.

15 mins: Chance! It’s a big opportunity for Man Utd to get back on level terms. Nemanja Matic drives into the box this time evading three or four attempts to stop him. He squares the ball to Anthony Martial who taps it into the six-yard area before sending it across for Diogo Dalot. The right back squeezes in front of Craig Dawson but can’t reach the pass for a certain tap in.

12 mins: Penalty shout for Man Utd! The home side finally kick into gear as Jesse Lingard drives into the box with the ball. He tussles with Mark Noble and the Hammer’s captain seems to pull him to the floor. Jon Moss disagrees and play goes on with Manchester United winning a corner.

Juan Mata swings it it towards Eric Bailly but Alphonse Areola manages to flap it away. It comes back to Mata who goes for goal from an acute angle but manages to strike the crossbar!

9 mins: West Ham take the lead! Fully deserved too. Ryan Fredericks dribbles down the right flank for the Hammers before spotting a gap between two Man Utd defenders. He darts into it and gets to the byline. A cutback evades Yarmolenko but Manuel Lanzini is waiting behind him to turn the ball into the back of the net. Lovely finish.

6 mins: Chance! West Ham are in again, they’ve started really well. Bowen brings the ball down the left before passing it inside for debutant Alex Kral. He gives it to Yarmolenko whose shot from inside the box is blocked. The rebound comes back to Kral who has room to shoot. He targets the bottom right corner but Eric Bailly gets across to block that shot as well.

3 mins: Chance! Ryan Fredericks receives the ball on the right wing for West Ham and flicks a lovely pass round the back of the Manchester United defence. Andriy Yarmolenko chases it down and gets there before Alex Telles. He cuts the ball back into the box for Jarrod Bowen who sends a left-footed strike wide of the near post.

Kick off: The Hammers get the match underway. Anthony Martial has scored six times against West Ham more than against any other team for Man Utd.

The home side win the ball deep in their own half and are pushed even deeper by the West Ham press. Nemanja Matic takes over possession the penalty area and manages to beat the press with a pass out wide to the right hand side.

As you’d expect there’s a pretty lively crowd watching at Old Trafford as the players head out onto the pitch. A reminder that in the Carabao Cup if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes the result will be decided by a penalty shootout.

This one feels like a match-up that could go all the way.

The players have completed warming up at Old Trafford. Kick off is just under 15 minutes away. West Ham first team coach Stuart Pearce says he’s expecting a good affair tonight and sees this as an opportunity for West Ham to progress in the cup.

19:30 , Michael Jones

Rio Ferdinand has denied reports of a rift with his former Manchester United teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ferdinand has at times criticised the Norwegian, now in charge at Old Trafford, but says he has “no beef” with anyone at the club.

Solskjaer had accused Ferdinand of commenting on matters on which he didn’t “really know” after the former centre half labelled Phil Jones as a “waste of time”.

‘Just call me’: Rio Ferdinand plays down rift with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford has been absent for Manchester United this season after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury he picked up last season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Rashford’s return after he and Alex Telles were spotted in training this week. Solskjaer said:

“Yeah it’s going well. They’ve worked really hard, both of them. Alex is a bit further on than Marcus. I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break but Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well.”

Telles starts for the Red Devils this evening but by the sounds of it Rashford will be out for a few weeks yet.

Juan Mata is looking forward to getting back to the Theatre of Dreams and playing in front of the home support for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s always fantastic to see Old Trafford full, so hopefully it’s going to be full, I know they [the fans] will be supporting us.” said Mata

“We have been waiting for so long to have them back so it’s great to play in front of them and hopefully we can give them a good game.

“It’s [the support] key for us. Football without fans means nothing and especially our fans, both home and away, they give us so much,

“When we play in front of them, everyone feels one level higher in excitement and everything. So, hopefully we can have a great season for them because they have been waiting for so long to come back and support us.”

19:15 , Michael Jones

“It’s always the outcome that decides the headline that we’ll see,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday.

And so Jesse Lingard’s sublime winner, followed by David de Gea’s strong penalty save from Mark Noble in the dramatic dying embers at London Stadium, ensures it’s all Glory Glory Man United.

Enter the gushing over not the player who produced the decisive goal at a pivotal moment, nor the one who significantly prevented one with his first spot-kick save since 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who – of course, of course! – continued his habit of sticking the round thing in the rectangular thing will attract the fuss. Come and adore him.

Manchester United’s crucial late winner masks familiar flaws in title credentials

David Moyes has faced Manchester United 32 times during his managerial career, 24 of them with Everton, two with Sunderland and six with West Ham United but he’s only won four and drew seven of those games. He’s lost 21.

Moyes also managed Manchester United 51 times during the 2013-14 season, winning 26, drawing ten and losing 15, including home and away Premier League victories over West Ham.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United and West Ham United have met in the EFL Cup on three previous occasions, with the Hammers triumphing once and The Red Devils twice.

The most recent meeting in this competition was in the 2016-17 season when the Man Utd defeated West Ham 4-1 at Old Trafford in the fourth round.

West Ham will better remember their November 2010 clash at the Boleyn Ground, when a brace apiece from Carlton Cole and Jonathan Spector carried them to a thumping 4-0 triumph.

The third game in the EFL Cup came back in October 1985 when the Red Devils won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

What does the fourth meeting have in store for us?

Despite both teams making a lot of changes to their starting XI this should be a good game, especially for the neutrals. The last seven fixtures between these sides have been closely-fought affairs with plenty of drama.

Usually they end with Manchester United on top, like on Sunday, but West Ham always give them a game. Expect nothing less tonight.

Changes galore for tonight’s game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer swaps out his entire team for this evening’s Carabao Cup third round.

There’s a return for Dean Henderson in goal as he looks to compete for the number one spot again. Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho bot start in midfield hoping to impress and Jesse Lingard starts after his winning goal at the weekend.

David Moyes also rings in the changes with only Jarrod Bowen keeping his place. Club captain Mark Noble can make amends after missing the penalty to earn the Hammers a draw on Sunday whilst Alphonse Areola gets a run out in goal.

Man Utd XI: Henderson, Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, Mata, Matic, Sancho, Van de Beek, Lingard, Martial

West Ham XI: Areola, Fredericks, Johnson, Diop, Dawson, Masuaku, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Bowen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will doubtless make changes for the Carabao Cup third round as Manchester United face West Ham United, but the Red Devils’ boss might also have it in the back of his mind that the competition represents a decent chance to end his wait for silverware.

There are bigger priorities than this domestic cup in United’s season, but after several near misses he’s still looking for his first trophy - and ending Man City’s recent dominance of the competition is another incentive to go the distance.

West Ham have never won the competition, last reaching the final in 1981 and losing to Liverpool after a replay, but a huge improvement under David Moyes might have fans feeling that winning a domestic cup is not beyond them this year.

Predicting how Man United vs West Ham will play out tonight

Manchester United’s Juan Mata is prepared to face West Ham again after their close fought encounter on Sunday in the Premier League.

West Ham went in front through Said Benrahma before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised. Jesse Lingard came on as a second half substitute to score against his former teammates and put Man Utd 2-1 up but they needed David De Gea to stop a final minute penalty to complete their win.

“It was a great way of winning with that penalty at the end, with that save at the end. I was very, very happy for him [De Gea], he deserved a day like that,” Mata said.

“But we are moving on, we are thinking already about the next game because as you know, we have many games now, so there’s no time for celebrating a lot. It’s time for feeling good but getting ready for the next one.

“They will probably make some changes, so maybe the personnel is a tiny [bit] different but they still have a very competitive squad, we know how difficult it is going to be to beat them but we play at home and hopefully we can have a great game.”

Phil Jones will return to the Manchester United squad after a 20-month absence for this evening’s Carabao Cup third-round tie with West Ham.

The centre-back has not played for the first team since an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Tranmere in January 2020, when he was one of the scorers in a 6-0 win.

The 29-year-old has been out with a long-term knee injury and following surgery 13 months ago his rehabilitation was complicated by travel restrictions during lockdown.

"I’m so happy for Phil," Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV.

"He has completed two 90 minutes for the Under-23s, played some minutes behind closed doors and he’s got no reaction on his knee. He’s been working really hard."

Manchester United defender Alex Telles has promised West Ham they will face exactly the same challenge as they did in the Premier League at the weekend as the clubs prepare to lock horns once again in the Carabao Cup.

David De Gea’s injury-time penalty save from Mark Noble at the London Stadium on Sunday meant substitute Jesse Lingard’s 89th-minute strike secured a 2-1 league win for the visitors.

The sides meet again at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, this time in the third round of the League Cup, and while the personnel may be slightly different, Telles has warned the Hammers their task will be no easier.

He told United’s official website: “Preparations will be the same. It’s in front of our home fans at Old Trafford, but I think the game will be very tough. It’ll be a difficult match, but we’re ready.

“After the game at West Ham, I feel we’re better prepared, and of course we want to win and play as well as we can to get through.”

United remain without Marcus Rashford and both Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani face a race to be fit. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo will come out of the line-up for the cup, while a change is also likely in goal.

West Ham have fewer options but will still change a few players, with Declan Rice, Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal among those who could drop out. Michail Antonio is available after suspension.

