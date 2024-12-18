When is Carabao Cup draw? Date, start time, TV channel and ball numbers for semi-finals

Three of the four semi-finalists for this year’s Carabao Cup have now been confirmed.

Holders Liverpool staged off a late Southampton rally to win 2-1 on the south coast, while Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick as Arsenal beat London rivals Crystal Palace 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle, meanwhile, saw Sandro Tonali score twice as Eddie Howe’s side beat Brentford 3-1.

Tottenham host Manchester United on Thursday night in the last quarter-final.

Glory will soon be in sight for those that remain and the semi-final draw is now imminent.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals will take place on Thursday 19 December upon the conclusion of Tottenham’s clash with Manchester United.

It is expected to start at 10.30pm GMT.

Sky Sports presenter Mark Chapman will host the draw, along with pundits Jamie Redknapp and Izzy Christiansen.

How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final draw

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Carabao Cup semi-final draw ball numbers

The ball numbers for the draw will be confirmed on the morning of Thursday 19 December 2024.

When will the Carabao Cup semi-finals be played?

Both semi-finals will be played across two legs. The first will be played across the week commencing Monday 6 January 2025, with the second coming on the week commencing Monday February 3 2025.