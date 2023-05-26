Cara Delevingne Takes On Sexy Power Suits With A Plunging Blue Top

Arturo Holmes - Getty Images

Cara Delevingne put a sultry spin on a sophisticated suit moment while attending the Parsons Benefit in New York City last night.

The model’s ensemble, pulled straight from Balmain’s fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection, featured matching tapered trousers and a single-button blazer in an iridescent blue. The blazer, which cinched Delevingne’s waist, included sleeves that extended into gloves, an abstract silver brooch button, and exaggerated lapels that formed an off-the-shoulder silhouette before dipping into a plunging neckline. She finished off the look with a pair of pointed-toe mules completely covered in shimmering silver fringe.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As for Delevingne’s glam, she styled her dirty-blonde hair into a spiky wet bob, then upped the ante with a dark smoky eye and a glossy nude lip.

Arturo Holmes - Getty Images

Delevingne also rocked a plunging neckline when she attended the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month. At the time, she arrived on the carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a jaw-dropping Dior Haute Couture creation. The look included a structured white minidress with billowing sleeves, an attached cape, a high collar, and a neckline that dipped so low it almost hit her belly button.

She coordinated the look with clingy thigh-high leg warmers in black, strappy stiletto heels, bedazzled black fingerless gloves, and plenty of Chrome Hearts jewellery, like chunky silver rings and a long bejewelled cross chain necklace.

The look paid homage to late Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld. 'This is like his iconic white shirts,' she explained in an interview during the event. 'It just felt right.'

Noam Galai/GA - Getty Images

You Might Also Like