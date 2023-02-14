Cara Delevingne Says She Cried Watching Rihanna Perform at Super Bowl: 'I Felt So Proud'

cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is still feeling the energy from Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

The British supermodel, during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, admitted that she became emotional during the "Disturbia" singer's performance at the big game in Arizona on Sunday.

"I felt so grateful to be there," Delevingne, 30, said of the "out-of-body experience" she felt while watching Rihanna, who is expecting a second child with A$AP Rocky, PEOPLE confirmed.

"It just felt so historical and amazing. I felt so proud. I cried, it was beautiful," she added, noting that she'd seen the superstar perform many times, but this experience was much more special.

Admitting to host James Corden that it was definitely the "Rihanna Bowl" for her, as fellow guest (and Philadelphia Eagles superfan) Quinta Brunson noted, Delevingne wore an oversized T-shirt with black block letter stating so. Ashton Kutcher, the CBS show's third guest Monday, chimed in that he actually watched the football game.

In an Instagram photo Sunday, Delevingne is standing in her section in front of the field sporting a Savage X Fenty shirt that reads: "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever." In a second photo, she playfully pulled up the shirt to reveal her black sports bra and the photo of Rihanna printed on the inside.

The shirt is from Savage x Fenty's "Game Day" collection, but sold out quickly upon its release.

"#TeamRihanna," she wrote alongside the photo. "legends supporting legends," Hulu's official account wrote on the post in support of the streaming network's Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne star.

The 34-year-old "Lift Me Up" singer took the stage in Phoenix on Sunday dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting catsuit and sculpted breastplate — down to reveal her belly.

Also in Monday's interview, Delevingne — looking glamorous in a two-piece black dress — noted that she had no idea her Grammy winner pal was pregnant and learned about it with everyone else.