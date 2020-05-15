Cara Delevingne Jumps To Ashley Benson's Defence After Ex-Girlfriend Is Pictured 'Kissing' G-Eazy

Photo credit: Getty Images

From ELLE

After it was reported last week that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson had ended their relationship, the model is now defending her ex after she was pictured kissing G-Eazy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Thursday (May 14) paparazzi videos and photographs circulated showing Benson and the 'Me Myself and I' rapper driving around LA together and appearing to kiss at one point.

The video surprised fans as it came a week after it was first reported that Benson and Delevingne had ended their two year relationship.

So, Delevingne has now waded in to remind anyone who has been nasty to her ex-girlfriend that nobody really knows what happened between them apart from the parties involved - including circumstances, events and timings. So, for anyone being cruel to Benson, lay off.

Photo credit: Cara Delevingne - Instagram

'To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop,' the model and actor wrote on her Instagram Stories. 'You don't know the truth. Only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be.'

According to People, a source told the magazine that Benson and G-Eazy are currently having a 'fling' and it's comes as she is 'getting over a breakup'.

Photo credit: Craig Barritt - Getty Images

The kiss video came a day after Benson and G-Eazy were photographed at a grocery store together. Last month, the two collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's 'Creep'.

Delevingne and Benson reportedly broke up in April after the relationship 'ran its course'. The former couple were first linked in the summer of 2018 with Delevingne publicly confirming their relationship for the first time while accepting the hero award from LGBTQ+ youth charity the Trevor Project in June 2019.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE

Story continues









You Might Also Like