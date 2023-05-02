Cara Delevingne Honors Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala by Recreating His Grey Hair and Signature Style

The model paid tribute to the late designer with her white button-up shirt-dress and black leather gloves

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Cara Delevingne at 2023 Met Gala red carpet

Cara Delevingne showed love for her longtime friend Karl Lagerfeld on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

This year's 2023 Met Gala celebrated the late designer and as a close friend and muse of his, there was no way the model, 30, was going to miss this special tribute.

To honor Lagerfeld, the Only Murders in the Building star rocked a reimagined white button-up shirt — a known favorite of the designer — complete with dramatic sleeves and plunging neckline. Delevingne paired the shirt-dress with thigh-high black leather leg warmers, black strappy sandals, and matching fingerless black leather gloves, another Lagerfeld signature.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Cara Delevingne at 2023 Met Gala red carpet

Delevingne went dramatic with her hair and makeup, wearing heavy black winged eyeliner, a nude lip, and a steel gray shag-style hair.

"Honestly, I cried on the way here a little bit," the model told Vogue on the red carpet. "It's kind of like, it's a wonderful thing to be able to do this, and he's such an incredible person. Not only in fashion but personally as a friend. I owe him so much and it's an amazing way to remember him."

At last year's Met Gala, the supermodel left very little to the imagination, wearing gold body paint and matching pasties under a crimson scarlet Dior Haute Couture suit, plus Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

In 2021, Delevingne made quite a statement at the Gala in her Dior Haute Couture white trousers and matching breastplate, worn with white Dior heels. Her breastplate featured the phrase "Peg the Patriarchy."

Shutterstock Cara Delevingne

The model-turned-actress has been slaying red carpets the past several months. She most recently wowed on the 2023 Oscars red carpet in a daring red Elie Saab gown and Bulgari jewels. Her one-shoulder dress featured a thigh-high slit, which showed off her platform Stuart Weitzman heels.

For glam, Delevingne amped it up with a shimmery eye and rosy lip, wearing her hair swept back off her face for a sleek finish.

Getty

Delevingne, who was styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, got ready for her big night with hairstylist Danielle Priano and makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Vanngo woke up the model and actress' eyes with NakedBeauty MD Damask Rose Revitalizing Gold-Infused Hydrogel Eye Masks, which hydrate and plump — the perfect start to a glam night and the perfect base for Delevingne's makeup look.

She was also a glam goddess on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.

For her debut at the awards show, the model-actress turned heads in an impressive long-sleeve Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a plunging neckline decorated with oversized rosette appliqués. The designer piece, pulled from the label's just-debuted Fall/Winter 2023 collection, also featured a dramatic overskirt which the star showed off on the carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Cara Delevingne

Delevingne – who was nominated for best ensemble in a comedy series as part of the cast of Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building – rounded out her look with black satin Casadei platform sandals and De Beers diamonds (the necklace alone was 74.73 carats!).

"So excited to be attending my first @sagawards tonight as a part of the nominated cast of @onlymurdershulu !!" she wrote on Instagram while sharing a snapshot of her look.

Ahead of the event, she also took to her Instagram Stories with a behind-the-scenes look at her beauty prep, which included a luxe facial with Dior Beauty and celebrity esthetician Sarah Akram. Bold brows and a vibrant red lip made up her full glam.

