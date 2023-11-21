Cara Delevingne Is 'So, So Happy' for Taylor Swift amid New Romance with Travis Kelce

The model shared at the F1 Grand Prix race how happy she is for the "Maroon" singer and the Super Bowl champion's relationship

Lionel Hahn/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; JC Olivera/Getty Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Cara Delevingne is thrilled about her friend Taylor Swift's new romance!

On Saturday, the supermodel shared her excitement for Swift and her new romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I'm so, so happy for her," the supermodel, 31, told E! News at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. "There's definitely something very different about them."

Delevingne added, "I'm always rooting for my girl.”

Alo Ceballos/GC Images Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne in September

Delevingne’s support follows her recent outing with Swift, 33, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes and Gigi Hadid during a star-studded night out in N.Y.C. earlier this month. The group was pictured heading to Bond St restaurant and appeared to be in great spirits as a few of the ladies linked arms.

Hadid, 28, also shared her excitement for her superstar friend. "We are all over the moon for our girl. Period. ❤️‍🔥," Hadid wrote in response to an instagram post claiming she didn't "agree" with how Swift was "handling" her new romance.

Swift and Kelce, 34, have been spotted holding hands on numerous occasions since the "Style" singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri on Sept. 24.

The NFL star was spotted at her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires on Nov. 11. After her performance, the “Lavender Haze” singer was seen running up to Kelce backstage and giving him a kiss.

Gotham/GC Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023

A source told PEOPLE in late October that the romance between the two was becoming "more serious."

"It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values," the insider said.

More recently, Kelce shared more details about his relationship with the Grammy winner in a new interview for the cover of WSJ. Magazine’s December/January issue.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them .... I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said of Swift. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Kelce’s teammate and the Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his own supportive words on the new relationship in an interview with ESPN.

"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," Mahomes said. "I think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

