Cara Delevingne Finally Explained Her ‘Odd’ Behavior Around Megan Thee Stallion at the BBMAs

It's been over two months since Cara Delevingne shadowed Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and the model is just now explaining her “odd” behavior.

For just a dash of context, Delevingne went viral in May after photos and videos from the awards show seemed to show the model latching on to the award-winning rapper. From the red carpet to the main event, Delevingne appeared wherever Megan Thee Stallion set foot. Many viewers found the model's omnipresence unsettling, to say the least.

Now, Cara Delevingne is setting the record straight. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Only Murders in the Building actor explained that she was invited to the show by Megan and didn't know she'd be seated with the nominee during the show. Not only did Megan perform at the event, but she ultimately took home the award for best female rap artist.

"I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to come along with her," Delevingne explained, per People. "I didn't know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play. I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I'm like, 'I'm not meant to be here."

As for the red carpet shots and that one video with Doja Cat, Delevingne says she was just hyping up a friend. "I was helping her and I was doing it, and I was going like, 'Yeah girl!' I was hyping her up, being a hype woman," Delevingne said, adding, "That's what I do, I was just really excited." The model even says she helped Megan Thee Stallion practice her acceptance speech.

She continued, “I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me a bit odd, but that's me. No shame.”

You can watch the full interview, here:

Originally Appeared on Glamour