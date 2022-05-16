Cara Delevingne fangirling over Megan Thee Stallion at Billboard Music Awards has fans puzzled

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·3 min read

It seems like the Hotties, a nickname for Megan Thee Stallion's fanbase, may have some competition from Cara Delevingne, who spent much of Sunday's Billboard Music Awards vying for the rapper's attention.

It was a big night for Megan, who performed a medley of her songs “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie,” and clinched the award for top rap female artist.

And based on footage of the red carpet and from inside the award ceremony, Delevingne was there to celebrate much of it with the 27-year-old rapper.

In one video, the British model can be seen looking on as Megan poses on the red carpet in a brown Mugler dress. But Delevingne didn’t remain on the sidelines. In another video, Delevingne joined the rapper on the red carpet and held the train of Megan's dress as she posed for photos.

Delevingne’s attentiveness to Megan continued inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, where the two were seated next to each other for the show.

As Megan was having a conversation with Doja Cat, who was seated in the row in front of them, Delevingne pops her head in and joins the chat.

"I love you guys together," the "Kiss Me More" rapper told Delevingne and Megan.

Delevingne also showed some love to Doja Cat and got on the floor to take a photo of her alongside rapper Fat Joe and DJ Khaled.

When Megan won the award for top rape female artist, Delevingne was there to cheer the “Sweetest Pie” emcee on, adjusting the train of Megan’s dress as she made her way to the stage and then giving her a standing ovation.

Sunday night wasn't the first time Delevingne and Megan have been spotted together. The two were seen dancing at Cardi B’s Met Gala after-party earlier this month, according to video shared on social media.

Fans online were both amused and put off by Delevingne's behavior toward Megan at the Billboard Music Awards.

"Cara Delevingne’s behavior so greatly outweighs anything embarrassing I’ve ever done that I think she cured my anxiety," Twitter user @amberleejo_ wrote.

"I think Megan Thee Stallion needs a new assistant," @cant_log_off tweeted. "this Cara Delevingne woman is a little much."

"i need a restraining order put on cara delevingne on behalf of all black women,” Twitter user @c4cca2 wrote.

“I need a federal investigation on cara delevingne,” @_aceeve tweeted.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Complete winners list

Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Scott, more: Brutally honest rankings of every Billboard Music Awards performance

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cara Delevingne turns into Megan Thee Stallion superfan at award show

