Cara Delevingne Explains Why She's Skipping Plastic Surgery, Even Though She Wants It

Cara Delevingne has wanted plastic surgery since she was a kid. But she confessed she couldn’t justify going under the knife and then not being “honest about it.”

“I always think if I were to have work done, that I would talk about it,” the actor revealed on the latest episode of Josh Smith’s “Make It Reign” podcast, released Monday.

“I had my teeth done, for instance. But there’s something I find really important for young girls ― I think especially at the moment ― to have someone who would necessarily go and do something, but then talk about it afterwards,” she explained.

“For some reason, that’s frowned upon,” Delevingne continued. “And I get it, because it comes from a place of deep insecurity. Ever since I was a kid, I was like, ‘I want to have a boob job, my boobs are uneven ... I don’t like my nose.’”

But there’s something stopping her. “If I was to do it, then I don’t think I could be honest about it and then that would be a problem,’” she said.

Delevingne attends the DKNY 30th anniversary party at St. Ann's Warehouse on Sept. 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Gotham via Getty Images)

“I just think that young girls ― or young boys even ― need to know that some things aren’t naturally obtainable. You know? Which is fine!” Delevingne said. “But, just what makes it more sad is that people just can’t really talk about it.”

If not for those contradictions ― and the fact that she uses her face to act ― the “Carnival Row” alum said she already would’ve gotten surgery.

“I thought it was more important to not do something because I wanted to represent not doing something,” she said, “but that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to.”

Delevingne has opened up before about struggling with body image, particularly as it pertained to her successful modeling career and how she was treated.

Delevingne attends the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

“I am not doing fashion work any more, after having, like, psoriasis and all that stuff,” Delevingne told London’s The Times back in 2015. “Modeling just made me feel a bit hollow after a while. It didn’t make me grow at all as a human being. And I kind of forgot how young I was … I felt so old.”

The stress of modeling, she said, made her psoriasis worse and kept her “constantly on edge.”

“It is a mental thing as well because if you hate yourself and your body and the way you look, it just gets worse and worse,” she said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

