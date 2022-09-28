Cara Delevingne Celebrates Her Capsule Collection in Daring Blazer During Paris Fashion Week

Cara Loves Karl, Karl Lagerfeld party, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2022

Cara Delevingne is showing off her Cara Loves Karl capsule collection.

After missing a New York Fashion Week event earlier this month celebrating her collection with late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Delevingne, 30, was on hand at the Paris Fashion Week party for Cara Loves Karl on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, Delevingne wore a sultry oversized tuxedo jacket with a web belt around her neck that features Lagerfeld's name as well as a matching belt around her waist. The model completed her look with thigh-high black boots.

Early Tuesday, Delevingne sported another Cara x Karl look in a carousel she shared on Instagram. That look included a sleek black blazer with matching pants and classic pointed-toe pumps. She went without a blouse underneath her blazer, showing off its plunging neckline.

"Cara❤️karl," she wrote alongside the set of photos.

Delevingne announced the collection last month. She told Vogue at the time that she didn't want the pieces to be limited by gender norms.

"I've never understood how we can define clothing with a gender," she said. "It was important to me that the collection not be just unisex, but genderless."

"We've been working on this collaboration for a couple of years," Delevingne added. "I truly believe [Karl] would be really proud of what we have created and how we have created it — without defining who should wear the pieces, allowing the person to dictate what the fashion really becomes."

She also opened up about her special bond with Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019, during an interview with Grazia USA and recalled meeting Lagerfeld at a Chanel show.

"The first time I met him, I was immediately blown away by his kindness and generosity," said the Only Murders in the Building actress, who was 20 at the time. "Karl really taught me the importance of embracing your weirdness. He was uniquely himself and didn't care what anyone else thought. I try to live with that attitude every day."

Speaking to the purpose of the line, Delevingne said, "The message is about inclusivity. It doesn't matter how you identify. There are pieces in this collection for everyone. It's made for everyone."

She added that talks of a collaboration began shortly after Lagerfeld died, when the brand asked Delevingne to create a tribute shirt.

As for how she's keeping Lagerfeld's legacy alive, Delevingne opened up about how he inspired their collaboration.

"For me, Karl's style is timeless, classic, chic, yet simple, and always has a twist – which is what I kept in mind while making this collection," she said. "Karl is his own greatest legacy. Everything he did will be remembered and seen as an inspiration for future generation."