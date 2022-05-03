Cara Delevingne attended the Met Gala topless and painted in gold

If you haven’t been on social media once this morning (in which case, tell me your secrets because it’s the first thing I do when I wake up), the Met Gala 2022 was last night. And boy, did the celebrities come out in full force.

The theme of the night, ‘gilded glamour’, saw celebs rock some truly epic fashion moments, alongside incredible beauty looks, from Kim Kardashian’s bleached hair and Simone Ashley’s incredible skin to Kendall Jenner’s bleached eyebrows and Khloe Kardashian’s quiff. Basically, there’s a lot to unpack from the event but one of the most epic moments of all? Cara Delevingne walking the red carpet topless.

The model turned up in a red suit and while posing, removed her blazer to reveal she was topless underneath. Yep, she was wearing nothing but gold body paint and a couple of gold necklaces. Iconique.

The gold body paint was applied from the neck downwards for a liiiiiiittle bit of coverage. In fact, she sort of looks like a statue from the Met herself:

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Photo credit: Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Photo credit: Alexi Rosenfeld - Getty Images

Incredible, right?

To bring her look all together, Cara’s makeup artist Romy Soleimani encrusted her eyes with gold and silver gems applied around her lashes. And on hair, Mara Roszak styled her golden blonde hair in dreamy, loose curls that almost blended into her body paint. It’s giving expeeeeeensive.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Her Met Gala outfit was finished with a cane that featured a, you guessed it, gold handle. It’s fair to say that Goldmember would defo approve of this look.

You Might Also Like