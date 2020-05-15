Cara Delevingne asked everyone to please stop “hating on” Ashley Benson, thank you

When we found out earlier this month that Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson had reportedly split, we put “love” on the list of things that have been canceled during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Though neither Delevigne or Benson have given an explicit confirmation of the breakup, some of their social media engagement has come pretty close, and we’re mourning the loss of this beautiful power couple. The good news (if you’re willing to see it), however, is that the two still seem to be showing support for each other from afar.

First, some background: Since the news broke, there’s been widespread speculation about how it all went down and a lot of finger-pointing—and it’s all been coming from people who were not at all involved in the relationship. Most of this came after a photo of Benson and rapper G-Eazy circled the web, showing the two together, and people were quick to assume that the Pretty Little Liars star had cheated.

In a sign that love isn’t dead, Delevigne came to Benson’s defense and told speculators to stay out of their personal story.

Delevigne shared a message to her Instagram story, writing, “It’s more important than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Then, Benson shared Delevigne’s post to her story, tagging her next to a red heart.

This also comes after Benson liked a post from a fan account that defended her and showed support for the two celebs during this time. The post shared screenshots of an article from The Cut titled, “Oh No, What Is Ashley Benson Doing with G-Eazy?” The account captioned the post, “You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”

Like Delevigne said, we don’t know the truth and that’s okay. Right now, we’re just sending our love to these two women and finding comfort in their quarantine TikTok videos.