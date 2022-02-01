Cara Delevingne Admits To Buying Baby Clothes As She Anticipates Becoming A Mum

Cara Delevingne last month opened up about finding it hard not being able to be very present as an aunt to her sister Chloe's children, thanks to the pandemic and her busy work schedule.

And now, the 29-year-old model and actor has discussed becoming a mother herself.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, while talking about her upcoming 30th birthday, the former supermodel also addressed the idea of having children.

She highlighted motherhood as being one of the things she's hoping to make more time for in the next decade of her life.

'I want to have babies,' she said boldly.

But what came after her revelation was a little more unexpected.

'I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist,' she continued.

'Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them.'



As for why she's buying children's clothes before becoming a mum, she explained she's 'manifesting', in the hope that it will bring babies into her life at the opportune time.

When previously speaking about her eldest sister Chloe's children, the 29-year-old told The Times: ''I find it very hard ... not getting to be the auntie I wish I could be.

'I love my job and what I do, but one of my biggest heartbreaks is missing out on special occasions with my family.'

The LGBTQ+ advocate, who formerly dated Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson, said to Harper's Bazaar: 'It’s been nice to be single' after formerly being in 'back-to-back relationships.'

She also spoke about her sexuality with the publication. Referring to sexual fluidity and the lack of LGBTQ+ role models when she was a teenager, she said: 'I do think I would have hated myself less, I would have not been so ashamed, if I’d had someone.'

Story continues

She continued: 'The one thing I’m happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it.'

The two-time former 'Model of the Year', who came out as pansexual in 2017, said: 'When you have a relationship, there’s definitely an element of it being exposed, especially with coming out and being in public relationships, like when I was with Annie [Clark, the musician known professionally as St Vincent].

'But now I really value my privacy so much, so no one can put their ideas and comments on it.'

Despite this, Delevingne, who's working on BBC documentary Planet Sex, which explores sexuality, identity and gender, continues to be open and honest about her personal hardships.

The co-founder of sex toy company Lora DiCarlo just recently said she found growing up as a queer child isolating.

Speaking to The Times in a joint interview with sisters Poppy, 35, and Chloe, 36, Delevingne, who wrote a coming-of-age mystery novel Mirror, Mirror in 2017, said: 'Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid.'

In the same interview, Chloe said of her model-turned-actor sister: 'I feel proud of the way she speaks up about mental health or sexual orientation. Especially coming from the upbringing we had.'

As well as speaking up about sexuality, mental health and identity, Delevingne has also championed women's rights.

She notably wore a tailored Dior outfit to the Met Gala, offset with words that read: 'Peg the Patriarchy', meaning 'We’re working together as women', as Delevingne highlighted to Harper's Bazaar.

